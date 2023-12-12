U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Down, Supplies Are Up: The Kiplinger Letter

To help you understand what is going on in the energy sector and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…

There is good news for natural gas users: supplies of gas in storage are ample as winter begins, both in the U.S. and Europe. Mild weather last winter in much of the Northern Hemisphere kept gas inventories from falling too much, even as Europe weaned itself off imported Russian gas.

Now, Europe’s facilities for storing gas are about full and U.S. stockpiles are a bit above average. Also, increases in global capacity to export liquefied natural gas should keep markets relatively well supplied, mitigating potential shortfalls. Still, severe cold weather in Europe, the U.S. or Asia could cause prices to spike, both here and abroad.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

For now, U.S. gas prices are down from last year. Wholesale gas prices averaged about 17% lower in Oct. 2023 than in Oct. 2022. Gas futures prices are holding below $3 per million British thermal units, vs. over $5 one year ago. U.S. gas production keeps hitting new highs — ditto for U.S. gas exports.

In the first half of this year, the U.S. served as the largest exporter of LNG, and projections from the Department of Energy show LNG sales rising 10% this winter.

This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.