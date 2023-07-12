SEC Sues 2 Major Crypto Exchanges, Attempts to Regulate the Industry: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Financial regulators, like the SEC, want to crack down on the growing crypto industry with a set of checks and balances.
As the crypto industry continues to grow, financial regulators are struggling to keep up. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
Financial regulators are cracking down on the crypto industry. The collapse of FTX has alerted regulators to the dangers of letting the industry grow without any checks and balances. Recently, the Securities and Exchange Comm. (SEC) sued Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, for operating as a broker-dealer, exchange and clearing agency without registering with Uncle Sam. The SEC also sued Binance, the largest global crypto exchange, for mishandling the funds of customers, misleading investors and regulators, and breaking securities rules.
Officials are still figuring out how to regulate cryptocurrencies. One issue under discussion is how to classify different cryptocurrencies. While bitcoin is considered a commodity by all regulatory agencies, the SEC views the tokens of other major blockchains as securities. The agency recently designated 19 tokens as securities as part of the lawsuit against crypto exchanges Coinbase and Binance, imposing steeper regulatory requirements on both token issuers and exchanges.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Crypto is increasingly becoming a partisan issue in Congress. Not long ago, Democrats and Republicans were able to find some common ground on how to regulate the industry. But in recent months, disagreement among lawmakers has stalled work on legislation. Republicans increasingly support the industry and are more likely to back measures favored by crypto firms. At the same time, Democrats want to tighten the leash to assist the Biden administration in its crackdown. As a result, don’t expect any major crypto moves from Congress.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Rodrigo Sermeño covers the financial services, housing, small business, and cryptocurrency industries for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in 2014, he worked for several think tanks and non-profit organizations in Washington, D.C., including the New America Foundation, the Streit Council, and the Arca Foundation. Rodrigo graduated from George Mason University with a bachelor's degree in international affairs. He also holds a master's in public policy from George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
-
-
A Recession Still Looms, But Likely Not Until 2024: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Rising interest rates haven’t slowed consumer spending enough to bring the economy into a recession so far, but it could still be on the horizon.
By David Payne • Published
-
Pickleball Injuries Are to Blame for Surging Health Care Costs: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Insurers have reported higher demand than expected for health care related to pickleball injuries. It could cost the U.S. up to $500 million in 2023 alone.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
A Recession Still Looms, But Likely Not Until 2024: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Rising interest rates haven’t slowed consumer spending enough to bring the economy into a recession so far, but it could still be on the horizon.
By David Payne • Published
-
Biden Administration Considering Raft of Changes to Labor Rules: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The Department of Labor is planning new regulations on OSHA reporting, contract worker classification and possibly a new overtime salary minimum.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
How Low Demand for Cardboard Boxes Could Signal a Recession: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A drop in cardboard box production indicates a lower demand for consumer goods and a creeping recession, but service industries could mitigate such effects.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
NYC to Implement Surge Pricing Downtown During Peak Hours: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts New York City will implement increased “congestion pricing” to combat crowded streets during rush hour in 2024. Other large cities could soon introduce similar fees.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Risk of Fall Government Shutdown: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The latest Congress stalemate risks a government shutdown in October 2023, spending cuts and a dent in GDP growth.
By David Payne • Published
-
China’s Economy Slows, Shows No Clear Signs of Improvement: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts China’s economy has slowed due to fewer exports, a dwindling housing market and less consumer spending.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
China’s Economy Weakened by Low House Prices and Falling Exports: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts China’s economy lost momentum in May due in part to fewer exports and declining housing prices, but the country’s fast fashion retailers are booming.
By David Payne • Published
-
Cooling Labor Market Can Help Inflation Come Down: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Inflation could ease further as the labor market cools, with unemployment edging up and more workers who are reluctant to quit.
By David Payne • Published