Are Stocks in a Bubble?

Here’s how to spot a stock bubble — and how to tell when it pops.

Stock concept art
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nellie S. Huang
By
published

The meteoric rise of a handful of tech stocks has many investors wondering whether the stock market is in a bubble. Bubbles have been the bane of investors since tulips took off in the 1600s, and they rarely end well. Obvious in retrospect, bubbles are notoriously difficult to recognize when you’re in one. 

Here’s what we do know: The so-called Magnificent Seven (Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla) led the S&P 500 charge upward in 2023. And so far in 2024, the broad benchmark’s gains have been ferocious. 

Nellie S. Huang
Nellie S. Huang
Senior Associate Editor, Kiplinger's Personal Finance

Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.

