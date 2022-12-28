Amazon Business Prime: A Small Business Exclusive

If you’re a staunch Amazon Prime member who also happens to be the owner of a small business, Amazon has another answer for your discount-loving needs: Amazon Business Prime on the Amazon Business platform.

Amazon Business Prime (opens in new tab), Amazon says, helps business owners “save time and money with a wide product selection, business-only pricing and account features that are designed for small businesses.” Just as with Amazon Prime , you’ll pay a yearly or monthly cost for Amazon Business Prime. And while Amazon Prime is now $139 a year or $14.99 a month, Amazon Business Prime has steeper levels of membership cost (but hey, it’s for small businesses):

$179 for up to three people

$499 for up to 10

$1,299 for up to 100 users

and – gulp – $10,099 per year for unlimited users.

There is another option that might feel a bit more appealing: You can add an Amazon Business Prime membership to your current Amazon Prime account for $69 per year.

So what do you get with Amazon Business Prime? There are discounts on supplies that are only available to Amazon Business customers, as well as items from hundreds of thousands of sellers, many of them small and local businesses. Delivery is via Amazon’s signature fast, free shipping for many of the orders. Extended payment plans are available, as well as business-only pricing and discounts for buying in quantity from the 50 million available items. You also get analytics tools so you can track your spending across your Amazon Business account.

There are also points programs that allow small business owners to get greater discounts, as well as a 5% discount on some monthly reorders — much like Amazon Prime’s Subscribe & Save program.

Still not persuaded? As with Amazon Prime, a 30-day free trial is available for Amazon Business Prime so you can try the service before you buy it.