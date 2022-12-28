Amazon Business Prime: A Small Business Exclusive
The Amazon Business Prime program offers targeted discounts and deals for small businesses. Like Amazon Prime, it's subscription-based.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
If you’re a staunch Amazon Prime member who also happens to be the owner of a small business, Amazon has another answer for your discount-loving needs: Amazon Business Prime on the Amazon Business platform.
Amazon Business Prime (opens in new tab), Amazon says, helps business owners “save time and money with a wide product selection, business-only pricing and account features that are designed for small businesses.” Just as with Amazon Prime, you’ll pay a yearly or monthly cost for Amazon Business Prime. And while Amazon Prime is now $139 a year or $14.99 a month, Amazon Business Prime has steeper levels of membership cost (but hey, it’s for small businesses):
- $179 for up to three people
- $499 for up to 10
- $1,299 for up to 100 users
- and – gulp – $10,099 per year for unlimited users.
There is another option that might feel a bit more appealing: You can add an Amazon Business Prime membership to your current Amazon Prime account for $69 per year.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
So what do you get with Amazon Business Prime? There are discounts on supplies that are only available to Amazon Business customers, as well as items from hundreds of thousands of sellers, many of them small and local businesses. Delivery is via Amazon’s signature fast, free shipping for many of the orders. Extended payment plans are available, as well as business-only pricing and discounts for buying in quantity from the 50 million available items. You also get analytics tools so you can track your spending across your Amazon Business account.
There are also points programs that allow small business owners to get greater discounts, as well as a 5% discount on some monthly reorders — much like Amazon Prime’s Subscribe & Save program.
Still not persuaded? As with Amazon Prime, a 30-day free trial is available for Amazon Business Prime so you can try the service before you buy it.
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
-
-
What's the Gift Tax Exclusion for 2023?
Plan on giving cash or property to family or friends? Keeping it below the annual gift tax exemption can help you save both time and money.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
When It Comes to Cash Yields, Cash Is No Longer Trash
With rising interest rates, have we entered a new era of attractive yield on cash and cash equivalents?
By Brian Murphy • Published