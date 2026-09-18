If you're planning to apply for an SBA loan this year, don't assume the process works the way it did 18 months ago.
The Small Business Administration has quietly rewritten several of the rules that determine who qualifies, how much collateral you need and how your application gets underwritten. Many business owners, and even some lenders, are still catching up.
As someone who works with business owners on financing every day for startups, acquisitions, expansions, refinances and working capital — I've watched these changes ripple through real deals this year.
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Some of them make qualifying harder. One makes more capital available than ever before. Here's what's changed, what's driving it and what it means for your next move.
1. Automated credit scoring is gone for small 7(a) loans
For years, many smaller SBA 7(a) loans were approved using the FICO Small Business Scoring Service (SBSS). This is a blended credit score that lets lenders fast-track applications without a deep dive into the financials.
As of March 1, 2026, that shortcut is gone for 7(a) small loans. Every application now goes through the same full manual underwriting once reserved for larger, more complex deals, including debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) documentation and at least two months of bank statements.
In practice, this means a loan that might have cleared in a couple of weeks under the old scoring model can now take considerably longer, simply because a human underwriter has to work through the full financial picture rather than lean on an algorithm.
What this means for you: Approvals will generally take longer, and your financial documentation needs to be airtight before you apply. These documents should not be assembled after a lender asks for them.
Clean books, accurate information, current financials and a clear, written explanation for any revenue dips or one-off expenses are now essential, not optional.
If your bookkeeping has been informal, this is the year to tighten it up before you apply for a loan, not during underwriting.
2. Collateral requirements have expanded dramatically
Collateral used to be a non-issue for most smaller SBA loans — it was only required above $500,000. That threshold has dropped sharply, and the "simplified" small-loan path, which used to apply to loans under $500,000, now covers a narrower band of financing than before.
This change catches business owners off guard the most. A $150,000 working capital loan that once sailed through with minimal collateral discussion may now require a lien on equipment, inventory or even a partial pledge of personal assets, depending on the lender's interpretation of the new guidance.
What this means for you: If you're borrowing for equipment, working capital or a modest expansion, you may now need to pledge collateral you didn't expect to need. It's worth reviewing your business and personal assets — and talking through what you're willing to put up — before you apply, so there are no surprises in the middle of the process.
This is also a good moment to ask your lender directly what collateral position they'll require, since practices can vary somewhat by institution even under the same SBA guidance.
3. Larger equity injections for riskier start-ups and acquisitions
If you're buying or launching a business, the SBA now requires a 10% equity injection as standard practice for riskier transactions.
This isn't new in concept — lenders have long wanted to see borrowers with skin in the game — but it's now a firmer line, particularly on acquisition financing where it is a risky transaction.
I've seen this catch acquisition buyers especially hard. A buyer targeting a $2 million business acquisition on the riskier side now needs to plan for roughly $200,000 in equity before other closing costs — capital that has to come from somewhere real, not from optimistic projections.
What this means for you: Buyers need to plan their capital stack earlier, not once they're already under contract. Having strong personal liquidity is a great look for most lenders and helps with much more success achieving an approval.
If you're short on the equity piece, seller financing or a rollover of retirement funds (ROBS) can sometimes help bridge the gap — but that structure needs to be built into the deal from day one, not bolted on later once a lender flags the shortfall.
4. Ownership eligibility rules have tightened
Effective March 1, 2026, SBA loan eligibility now requires that 100% of a business's ownership — including indirect ownership through holding companies or trusts — be held by U.S. citizens or nationals.
Even lawful permanent residents (green card holders) no longer qualify for SBA-backed financing under the new rule, and indirect ownership through a passive investor or silent partner counts just as much as direct ownership does.
What this means for you: If your ownership structure includes any non-citizen investors, silent partners or trust arrangements, it's worth auditing your cap table before you apply. Look at every direct and indirect owner, not just the names on the operating agreement. Restructuring ownership can take time and may involve legal counsel, so this is not a step to discover you need in the middle of an application.
The good news: There's more capital available than ever
It's not all tighter belts. In one of the most significant shifts in SBA history, eligible borrowers can now combine 7(a) and 504 loans for up to $10 million in total SBA-backed financing — double the previous $5 million cap, effective July 4, 2026.
The two programs are also no longer linked the way they used to be: A 7(a) loan balance no longer reduces how much you can still access through a 504 loan.
That's a meaningful structural change, not just a bigger number. A manufacturer, for example, could previously use unlimited 504 financing project-by-project for real estate and equipment, but was capped on how much additional 7(a) working capital they could layer on top.
Now that same business can pair long-term, fixed-rate 504 financing with up to $5 million in 7(a) working capital — something that simply wasn't possible at this scale before.
For manufacturers specifically, the SBA has also waived upfront guaranty fees on qualifying 7(a) loans up to $950,000 for fiscal year 2026 — a meaningful cost savings for capital-intensive businesses that are already navigating tighter underwriting elsewhere.
What this means for you: If you clear the new underwriting bar, there's genuinely more room to grow than before. This applies particularly for businesses that need to pair real estate or equipment financing with working capital, or manufacturers looking to expand capacity. It's worth revisiting a growth plan you may have shelved a year or two ago simply because the old caps made it unworkable.
How to position yourself before you apply
The businesses getting approved smoothly in 2026 tend to do a few things before they ever submit paperwork:
- They get their financial statements current, accurate and reviewed
- They know exactly who owns what percentage of the business
- They've thought through what collateral they're willing to offer
- They've lined up their equity injection well before closing rather than scrambling for it at the last minute
None of this is complicated, but it does take planning. The businesses that skip it are the ones most likely to see a deal stall or fall apart mid-process.
The bottom line
SBA financing hasn't gotten harder across the board — it's gotten more precise. Lenders are asking for more documentation, more collateral and more equity up front, but they're also able to offer more capital to businesses that are prepared for it.
The owners who come out ahead in this environment are the ones who understand the new rules before they apply, not after they've been declined.
If you're weighing a loan for growth, an acquisition or working capital, it's worth a conversation before you submit an application — not after.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.