Kaiser and Healthcare Union to Resume Talks This Week As Another Strike Looms

Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are set to resume contract negotiations on October 12 and 13, even as the union makes plans for a potential second strike next month if a labor contract deal is not reached.

The coalition, which represents 85,000 workers in multiple unions across seven states and Washington D.C., notified the company that a week-long strike beginning November 1 is possible should an agreement not be reached, a Kaiser spokesperson told Kiplinger in a statement.

“We are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on October 12, and Kaiser Permanente remains committed to reaching an agreement that is good for our employees, our members and our organization, and we will continue to bargain in good faith with the coalition,” the spokesperson said.

More than 75,000 union workers staged a walkout from October 4 to 7 to protest unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels at the healthcare giant, as Kiplinger previously reported. The strike, which the union said is the largest ever in the healthcare worker industry, added to the labor unrest across the U.S. economy this year. Strikes or threats of strikes so far this year have involved workers from various industries including autoworkers , flight attendants , pilots , UPS drivers and writers .

Kaiser “employees remain concerned about unsafe staffing levels, the company’s labor law violations, securing adequate wages to stay on the job and attract new workers, and the company’s outsourcing threats against workers just recently hailed as heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the union said in an October 9 statement. “Outsourcing, in particular, has emerged as a major sticking point in negotiations, as Kaiser executives have refused to agree to common sense limitations on subcontracting and outsourcing, which keep experienced healthcare workers in jobs and provide strong continuity of care for patients.”

The statement references a contract set to expire on October 31 for workers at Kaiser facilities in Seattle and said that a strike beginning November 1 would give Kaiser executives more time “to organize themselves around viable proposals.” The Seattle group could enable another 3,000 healthcare workers to join strike lines, the union said.

On its website, Kaiser says that it has plans in place for member and patient care during a strike and that no one should be dissuaded from seeking necessary care.

“All our hospitals and emergency departments remain open. Our facilities will continue to be staffed by our physicians, trained and experienced managers and our great staff,” according to the website. “Thousands of qualified and trained contract staff are joining our Kaiser Permanente teams this week as well to help meet our members’ and patients’ needs. We thank those Coalition-represented employees who have chosen to come to work and care for our patients, members and communities.”

The Kaiser site adds, however, that members would be notified if any changes to Kaiser's services are necessary and that non-emergency and elective services in some locations may need to be rescheduled. It adds that members should check for updates regarding care delivery on kp.org.