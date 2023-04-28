Coming Soon: The Kiplinger Advisor Collective
Next month, Kiplinger will launch the Kiplinger Advisor Collective, a leading criteria-based professional organization that gives its members access to a dedicated online platform.
Designed to foster valuable connections, the platform allows members to share actionable information and resources, provide peer networking, and find professional development with the network. The Advisor Collective also provides opportunities to publish thought leadership and insights with Kiplinger’s readers.
The Kiplinger Advisor Collective is for members who want to expand their network, share their expertise and amplify their credibility. Those selected will be business leaders, from upper management and the C-suite to disruptors and founders, who have proven expertise and noteworthy track records. They will have the opportunity to make connections and learn from each other’s journeys and insights, while gaining access to exclusive events and deals.
Ahead of the launch, Kiplinger is offering readers the opportunity to register their interest to join the organization. Sign up here to be the first to know more about the Advisor Collective.
Alexandra Svokos is the senior digital editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management. Alexandra previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s.
