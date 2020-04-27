 Veterans with Children Get Bigger Stimulus Check

Tax Tips

Some Veterans Can Get a Bigger Stimulus Check (If They Act Now)

If you receive VA benefits and have dependent children, you might be able to boost your stimulus check by $500 or more. But you have to act by May 5.

By Rocky Mengle, Tax Editor
April 27, 2020

If you're a veteran who receives compensation and pension benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), you'll automatically get a $1,200 electronic stimulus payment if you didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return. (If you did file a return for one of the last two years, the amount of your payment will be based on information contained on your most recent return). However, non-filers who receive VA benefits, and have (or care for) children under 17 years of age, can get an extra $500-per-child added to their stimulus check—if they act before May 5.

To get the additional stimulus payment, use the IRS's "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" tool to send the IRS information about your dependent children. (Go to irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here to access the tool.) But you need to do this by May 5 in order to get the extra $500-per-child added to your stimulus check.

If the IRS doesn't have the dependent information in time, your stimulus payment will be for the standard $1,200 amount. However, you will be able to claim the additional $500-per-child amount when you file your 2020 tax return next year.

Non-filers who receive VA benefits should receive their automatic payments by mid-May, according to the IRS.

