Why 'Soft Retirement' Changes Your 2026 Roth Conversion Strategy

When most people picture retirement, they think of the traditional "hard stop": handing in a resignation and walking away from a career overnight. But some of today's retirees are rewriting the rules.
According to a Fidelity Investments® study, 72% of Americans expect to retire "on their own terms," with 61% opting to phase out full-time work — embracing what many now call a "soft retirement" by transitioning into part-time consulting, freelancing, or passion-driven roles.
"Retirement is being reframed," said Rita Assaf, Vice President of Retirement Offerings at Fidelity Investments, in the Fidelity study's release. "It's no longer a single date and instead is an adaptable stage."
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Yet while stepping down gradually may offer lifestyle benefits, like maintaining a sense of structured routine, blending part-time earnings with long-term tax planning takes precision.
For instance, dropping into a reduced federal income tax bracket can open a prime window for lower-cost Roth IRA conversions, but stacking wages on top of those conversions can limit how much you convert.
Here are the ways to navigate this modern trend and coordinate your income without running into unexpected tax pitfalls in 2026.
What is 'soft retirement'?
"Soft retirement" describes working in a reduced capacity during your traditional retirement years. It often pairs with a sister concept, "soft saving" — prioritizing present-day experiences over more aggressive saving strategies like FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early).
"Soft saving is the opposite of a movement like FIRE," Melissa Almuttar, H&R Block Director of Financial Services, told Bankrate. "It's the moment where you've had enough, and you want to do something different."
Soft saving strategies include micro-saving habits like setting up small automatic transfers of your paycheck (like 5% or 10%) into savings or retirement accounts before spending the rest.
Soft savers direct their discretionary funds toward meaningful purchases like hobbies or self-care while minimizing spending on less significant items (see also: 3 Creative Ways to Lower Retirement Taxes).
By setting aside less for retirement, soft savers commit to a "soft retirement" — or working more during their golden years — but in a part-time capacity and with something that brings them joy (like getting a job at the local bookstore, for instance).
According to AARP's "The Push and Pull of Work and Retirement" survey, roughly 7% of retirees return to work after retiring, driven largely by economic need (48%) or a desire to stay active (18%).
Soft retirement embraces that flexibility for those who want (or need) additional income. But it comes with certain financial risks.
How soft income impacts 2026 Roth conversions
A common strategy in any retirement plan is converting traditional IRA funds into a Roth IRA. In essence, you pay ordinary income tax on the converted amount from a 401(k) (or other traditional IRA) today, so the funds can compound and be withdrawn federally tax-free from a Roth account later.
However, executing a Roth conversion strategy during soft retirement creates a balancing act. You have to weigh two competing dynamics:
On one hand, leaving a high-salaried job for a lower "soft retirement" job may drop you into lower federal marginal tax brackets (like the 10% or 12% brackets). This can allow you to convert pre-tax IRA dollars at significantly lower tax rates than during your peak earning years.
Conversely, unlike a 100% full retirement — where taxable income starts at $0 — part-time earnings create a baseline income floor. So if you earn $30,000 in consulting income, your Roth conversions start on top of that $30,000. This leaves less "space" in lower tax brackets before you push yourself into a higher tier.
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Contributing to a Roth as a part-time retiree in 2026
Working part-time in 2026 also allows you to make direct Roth IRA contributions using cash from your paycheck.
To do this, you must meet two IRS rules: your contribution cannot exceed your actual job earnings, and your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) must stay below the IRS phase-out limits.
Annual contribution limits for 2026. $7,500 for workers under 50, or $8,600 for those age 50 and older (which includes a $1,100 catch-up contribution).
Income phaseout thresholds for 2026. Full contributions are allowed up to a MAGI of $153,000 for single filers ($168,000 upper phaseout limit) and $242,000 for married couples filing jointly ($252,000 upper phaseout limit).
So, depending on when (or if) your "soft retirement" becomes a "full retirement," you might want to prioritize funding a direct Roth IRA alongside smaller, strategically timed conversions to help maximize tax-free growth.
By stepping away from a financially lucrative career into a lower-paying one, retirees with a soft retirement strategy may face more tax complexities. For instance:
Increased health insurance costs. Leaving employer-sponsored healthcare before age 65 requires buying private health insurance or ACA marketplace coverage, which can offset much of your part-time income.
Reduced Social Security benefits. Transitioning from full-time to part-time work may incentivize you to claim Social Security early to offset lower wages. However, claiming Social Security before your full retirement age (FRA) permanently reduces the monthly payment amounts you receive — and could push your taxable income higher (and more of your Social Security benefits may be taxed with a part-time job).
Higher IRMAA Medicare surcharges. Some retirees may also find that part-time income combined with investment income pushes their modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) higher, triggering the income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA). For 2026, the IRMAA threshold sits at $109,000 for single filers and $218,000 for joint filers.
Added self-employment (SE) Tax. Freelancing or consulting income is subject to a 15.3% self-employment tax (covering 2.9% Medicare and 12.4% Social Security) on top of standard federal and state income taxes. If you've never done freelance or contract work before, this may come as a surprise.
Is a soft retirement right for you?
A soft retirement isn't for everyone. It requires lifestyle changes, shifting your professional identity from a senior role to a part-time position, and sacrificing the complete free time you would get in a "full" retirement.
And then there are the financial shifts required. Balancing your retirement budget as you move from higher to lower paychecks, potentially drawing on savings, and entering into complex tax situations all take discipline.
But the payoff may be worth the sacrifice.
"The heart of the new retirement playbook is keeping things personal and practical," Assaf said in the Fidelity release. "Planning is what turns preference into payoff. With the right plan — built around retirement income, taxes, health care, and consolidation, investors can have the tools in their corner to help define a successful retirement journey."
So whether or not you adopt a soft retirement, sitting down with a tax professional can help ensure your golden years hit the ground running — and not a hard stop when you expect a soft landing.
Disclaimer
This article does not cover state income tax and is for educational purposes only. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice.
Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.