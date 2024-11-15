What’s Happening With Trump, Tesla, and the EV Tax Credit?

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is reportedly considering eliminating the up to $7,500 federal tax credit for EV purchases.

This potential policy shift, first reported exclusively by Reuters, has rippled through the automotive industry and sparked discussions about the future of clean energy initiatives in the U.S.

What does this mean for you if you’re in the market for an EV? Read on.

$7,500 EV Tax Credit in doubt

The federal EV tax credit, a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), has been a popular incentive for consumers considering switching to electric vehicles. Data show it has helped make EVs more affordable for a broader range of buyers.

However, according to Reuters, the incoming Trump administration plans to dismantle this program as part of a broader tax reform package. (Trump will likely focus on extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) a sweeping piece of legislation from his first term. (The Center for American Progress reports that the TCJA primarily benefited corporations and wealthier taxpayers.)

Critics argue that eliminating the EV tax credit could slow the transition to cleaner transportation and harm efforts to reduce carbon emissions to combat climate change.

Some environmental groups and industry analysts warn that EV adoption rates might slow without these incentives, especially in a market where many consumers are still price-sensitive about electric vehicles.

On the other hand, proponents of ending the tax credit, including some Republican lawmakers, argue that the market should determine the success of EVs without government intervention.

The argument is that if electric vehicles are superior and cost-effective, they should be able to compete without subsidies.

Elon Musk?

Interestingly, Tesla, the leading EV manufacturer in the U.S., seems to support this potential change.

According to the Reuters report, Tesla representatives have expressed support for ending the subsidy to Trump's transition committee. This may seem counterintuitive but seems to align with CEO Elon Musk's previous statements.

Musk, who has just been appointed as co-head of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, has argued that removing the tax credit would have a minimal impact on Tesla while potentially devastating its competitors.

This perspective stems from Tesla's established market dominance and ability to produce EVs at a lower cost than many of its rivals.

It's worth noting that Tesla has reportedly already exhausted its credit allocation under previous programs. So, the company might believe it can maintain its competitive edge without government incentives.

Meanwhile, companies that have invested heavily in EV production are reportedly watching these developments.

For instance, manufacturers like Ford, General Motors, and Rivian have tailored their strategies to take advantage of the tax credits. So, removing these incentives could impact their market positioning.

Tesla stock: Plus Rivian and Lucid

Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), and Lucid (LCID) all saw their stock prices slide in response to the news of a potential tax credit change. (Rivian's stock fell more than 12% Thursday following Reuters news regarding Trump's plans.)

Other clean energy credits at risk

While the Trump transition team's current focus appears to be on the EV credit, questions remain about whether other clean energy tax credits might also be on the chopping block.

The IRA, which houses the EV tax credit and the federal tax credit for EV chargers, includes other popular tax credits for clean energy home improvements like solar panels. (As Kiplnger has reported, the IRS has paid billions to taxpayers claiming solar panel tax credits.)

Is the EV tax credit going away? Bottom line

It's important to know that repealing the EV tax credit would require congressional approval, likely as part of a larger tax reform package.

This means that the incentive's fate isn't yet sealed and will probably be a point of contention in upcoming legislative debates on Capitol Hill.

The coming months (and year) will be crucial for tax policy, so stay tuned and consider leveraging clean energy tax credits sooner rather than later.