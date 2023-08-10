Texas Tax-Free Weekend in 2023: Everything You Need to Know
The 2023 Texas tax-free weekend can save you money on your back-to-school shopping. Here’s what you should know before you buy.
The 2023 Texas tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping runs from Friday, August 11 to midnight on Sunday, August 13. You only have three days to buy certain items tax-free, so if you haven’t done your school shopping yet, now is a good time to plan your trip.
Texas’ state sales tax rate is 6.25%. That means you could save at least $6.25 on every $100 spent on qualifying purchases during the sales tax holiday. Those savings can really add up. Here’s what you need to know to save as much money as possible this weekend.
Texas tax-free weekend
Shoppers can purchase most school supplies, clothing and footwear tax-free during the annual back-to-school Texas sales tax holiday. But there are some exclusions, so it’s best to know the rules before you head to the store. Items must cost less than $100 to qualify for a tax-exemption. So, if an item costs $150, you’ll pay sales tax on the entire amount as opposed to only the amount over $100.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What is included in the Texas sales tax holiday
The Texas 2023 tax-free weekend exempts most types of back-to-school items, but some purchases are still taxable during the three-day event.
Items that qualify for the tax holiday: All the below items are tax-exempt during the tax-free weekend.
- Baby bibs, clothes and diapers
- Jeans, shorts, slacks and suits
- Baseball caps, hunting vests and costume masks
- Socks, shoes and sandals
- Backpacks and lunch boxes
- Calculators, rulers and scissors
- Crayons, pencils, markers and highlighters
- Notebooks, folders and binders
- Back-to-school kits (if the value of tax-exempt items in a kit is more than the value of the taxable items)
Items that don’t qualify for the tax holiday: If you purchase the below items, you will need to pay sales tax, regardless of when you buy them.
- Computers and tablets
- Printers and printer ink
- Textbooks and software
- Cleats and baseball gloves
- Watches, jewelry, handbags and briefcases
- Bowling shoes
- Sewing items and buttons
- Safety glasses
- Barrettes, headbands and other accessories
For a full list of taxable and tax-exempt items, shoppers can visit the Texas Comptroller website.
Online shopping qualifies for Texas’ tax-free weekend
Qualifying purchases made online are tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday. For your order to be tax-free, your items must be shipped to a Texas address. Additionally, you must pay for the items during the tax-free weekend.
This means your order would be taxable if your payment method is declined during the sales tax holiday and resubmitted once the sales tax holiday ends. Orders do not need to be delivered during the tax-free weekend to qualify. Orders made via mail or telephone also qualify for the sales tax holiday, but the same rules apply.
List of tax-free items in Texas
If you miss the sales tax holiday, you can still purchase several items tax-free next month. A Texas sales tax relief law will become effective on September 1 and will exempt several items from Texas’ 6.25% sales tax. Here are some of the items you will soon be able to purchase tax-free in Texas.
- Baby diapers and wipes
- Baby bottles
- Maternity clothing
- Some feminine hygiene products
- Sterile bandages
The best part about the sales tax exemption that begins in September is that it will exempt qualifying items permanently rather than just for a weekend.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Guide for 2023
Tax Holiday The annual Massachusetts tax-free weekend is here. Here's everything you need to know to save the most money.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Three Tips for Being a Disrupter
For women guided toward a path opposite to what is deemed 'traditional' or 'normal' in their industry: Now is the time to become a disrupter.
By Nicholle Overkamp Published
-
Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Guide for 2023
Tax Holiday The annual Massachusetts tax-free weekend is here. Here's everything you need to know to save the most money.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
When Claiming the Employee Retention Credit Doesn’t Pay
Tax Credits A tax preparer arrested for $124 million in alleged fake employee retention tax credits highlights IRS concerns about the ERC program.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Where Inflation is Causing Property Taxes to Increase the Most
Property Tax Some states are raising property tax rates to the maximum allowed by law. Is your state on the list?
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
New Bill Would End California Military Pension Tax
Pension Taxes California fully taxes military retirement pay but a new bill would change that to provide tax relief to military retirees.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
These States Won’t Tax Your Mega Millions Jackpot
Lottery Taxes The $1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has a winner. But there were plenty of other lower-tier prizes too. Will your state tax your payout?
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Tax Benefits of Hiring Your Kids Plus IRS Rules to Follow
Tax Breaks Hiring your child can potentially lower your tax bill and help kids develop skills, but there are some rules you need to know — and follow.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
The 2023 Ohio Tax-Free Weekend
Tax Holiday The annual Ohio tax-free weekend can help you save on back-to-school shopping. Here’s how to save the most money.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
What Counts as Tax-Free Groceries in Tennessee?
Tax Holiday Tennessee families can now buy tax-free groceries. But that doesn’t mean all food items are tax-exempt. Here’s what — and when — you can buy without paying sales tax.
By Katelyn Washington Published