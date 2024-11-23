Thanksgiving 2024: How Grocery Taxes Impact Your Holiday Food Budget

For many in the United States, Thanksgiving is celebrated with family gatherings and festive meals. However, due to grocery taxes and inflation, the cost of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner can vary significantly from state to state.

So, how much will the average Thanksgiving dinner cost this year, and which states have the highest and lowest prices for Turkey and other staples? Read on.

Typical costs of a Thanksgiving meal

The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner report reveals a welcome decrease in the cost of a traditional holiday feast for ten people in 2024.

This year's classic meal, including turkey and all the trimmings, is, on average, priced at $58.08, or about $5.80 per person.

That represents a 5% reduction from last year.

The turkey, the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving tables, has contributed to lowering the overall cost of the meal. A 16-pound turkey now averages $25.67, or $1.60 per pound, 6% less than last year.

Despite these decreases, it's important to note that the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is still 19% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Places with the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner

So, who pays the most for this cherished holiday meal? The Farm Bureau Federation's survey also provides regional cost averages, with a regional breakdown for ten people.

The South has the lowest Thanksgiving dinner cost for 2024 at $56.81. The Farm Bureau includes the following states as the South: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The Northeast isn’t far behind, with a cost per ten people of $57.36.

On the other hand, the highest Thanksgiving dinner costs are in the Western United States at $67.81 per ten people. That includes the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The Midwest is the second most expensive area for a Thanksgiving meal at $58.90, with ten people around the table.

Grocery taxes

Of course, grocery taxes also impact the overall cost of food. While most states exempt food purchases from sales tax (don’t tax groceries), states like Arkansas and Mississippi have some of the highest grocery taxes, which can reach over 6%.

On the other hand, states like Delaware, Montana, and New Hampshire don’t tax groceries; this year, some states have taken steps to eliminate them.

As Kiplinger reported, Oklahoma ended its state sales tax on groceries in August. The Illinois sales tax on groceries will take effect in 2026.

For more information, see Kiplinger’s report: Food Tax: Which States Still Tax Groceries?

Why are food prices so high right now?

Inflation has also contributed to rising food prices across the country. For instance, in the last five years, prices have increased by about 4.2% per year, with food prices rising even more sharply at 4.8% per year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that food inflation surged 23.5% between February 2020 and May 2023 during and following the pandemic. That made staples like turkey more expensive.

According to the AFBF report, staples that experienced price hikes include cranberries, which increased nearly 12% in 2023, and dinner rolls and cubed stuffing, which rose by about 8% last year.

These increases are often attributed to higher labor costs and supply chain disruptions beginning during the pandemic.

For 2024, cranberries decreased in price compared to the previous year.

A 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries in 2024 typically costs around $2.35, an 11.8% increase from last year.

If you like dinner rolls and cubed stuffing, data show these items were among the few that saw price increases compared to 2023.

Thanksgiving meal kits

If you're looking for ways to save, several major retailers offer Thanksgiving meal deals for 2024. Here are just a few. (Double-check the details of any shopping deals, as they may or may not be available or the same at each store location.)

Aldi

Thanksgiving meal for ten people at $47

Includes: Butterball turkey, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing, and ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie

Target

Thanksgiving meal for four people at $20

Includes: frozen turkey, potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and turkey gravy

Walmart

Thanksgiving meal for eight people at under $51

Features 29 items, including a whole turkey, sides, and desserts

Why is Thanksgiving so late this year?

Meanwhile, another question on some people’s minds involves this year's late Thanksgiving date.

Thanksgiving in 2024 falls on Thursday, November 28, the latest possible date for the holiday.

Since Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, a tradition established by Congress in 1941, and November began on a Friday, the holiday falls at the very end of the month this year.

This late Thanksgiving creates a shorter holiday season, with less than four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.