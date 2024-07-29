From School Supplies to Meals: Ohio Expands Tax-Free Days for 2024

Good news: Ohio residents can enjoy an expanded sales tax holiday this year, offering savings on various purchases. Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the 2024 sales tax holiday will run for ten days — a notable extension from previous years.

"Ohio's sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year,” DeWine stated in a release, adding, “This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio's families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained."

Here’s more of what you need to know before you shop (or dine).

Ohio tax-free days expanded: When does it start?

This year's sales tax holiday in Ohio runs from Tuesday, July 30, through Thursday, August 8. This ten-day window of tax-free shopping is a notable expansion from the traditional three-day sales tax holidays held in many states.

And there’s more good tax news for Ohioans. The 2024 tax-exemption benefits extend beyond school supplies (more on that below).

One notable change is the increase in the price limit for eligible items.

Previously, the tax exemption applied to clothing items priced at $75 or less and school supplies at $20 or less.

Now, consumers can enjoy tax-free purchases on eligible items priced up to $500, regardless of the total purchase amount.

Note: You can take advantage of these savings in-store and online.

Eligible items for Ohio sales tax holiday 2024

Most items priced up to $500 per item are eligible for the sales tax holiday. This is an expansion from previous years, where only specific categories were included. For example:

Clothing items were previously limited to $75 per item.

School supplies and instructional materials were previously limited to $20 per item.

The expanded holiday also introduces a new category: restaurant meals.

For the first time, dine-in meals at restaurants are included in the tax exemption.

It's important to note that this applies only to food consumed on the premises, not to carry-out or delivery orders.

What’s not included in Ohio tax-free days?

Certain items remain excluded from the tax holiday. These include services, watercraft, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and items containing marijuana.

Tax-free days Ohio: Bottom line

As the Ohio tax-free period for 2024 approaches, it might help to plan your purchases to take advantage of savings, whether you're stocking up on school supplies, upgrading home essentials, or enjoying a meal out.

And keep in mind that this expanded sales tax holiday isn’t the only tax change in Ohio this year. Ohio is implementing new personal income tax rates for 2024. The number of state tax brackets is being reduced from four to three, with the top two brackets combined into one.

The new tax rates will be 0% for income up to $26,050, 2.75% for income between $26,051 and $100,000, and 3.5% for income above $100,001.