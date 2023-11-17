150,000 Minnesota Tax Rebate Checks Are on the Way — Again
Unclaimed Minnesota rebate checks could be forfeited to the state, so you don’t want to miss your payment this time around.
Approximately 150,000 Minnesota tax rebate checks went uncashed and have expired since being sent over the summer. However, there’s good news for Minnesotans who accidentally tossed their checks in the crash. The state’s Department of Revenue has reissued expired payments, and they are now on the way. But you won’t want to let your rebate check expire the second time around.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, “Any unclaimed one-time rebate payments will eventually be handed over to the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property Division.”
Here’s what you need to know to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Expired Minnesota tax rebate checks
It’s easy to mistake your Minnesota tax rebate check for junk mail or a scam if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Here’s how to identify your rebate payment.
- The checks will be sent in a plain white envelope.
- The envelope will not have a Minnesota return address printed on it.
- Your check will be sent by Submittable Holdings Inc. (based in Missoula, Montana).
- The check will be signed by Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue cannot issue a new check before the expiration date. Checks expire 60 days from the date they are issued. So, it’s important to watch for your payment and cash the check within that time frame.
When to expect your Minnesota tax rebate check
The state completed sending original Minnesota rebate checks in September. However, approximately 150,000 of the nearly $2.1 million rebate checks expired. The Department of Revenue began reissuing some of these checks earlier this week. Another batch of reissued checks will go out in early December, just in time for the holidays.
Can you track the status of your rebate check? There is no way to track your rebate check, but recipients due a check can expect one between now and the end of the year. If you don’t receive your reissued rebate check, contact the Minnesota Department of Revenue as soon as possible. (More on this below.)
Unclaimed Minnesota rebate checks
As stated, unclaimed rebate checks will eventually be considered unclaimed property and will be handed over to the state of Minnesota. But try not to panic if you don’t receive a rebate check this time around.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue states that officials will work with eligible taxpayers who don’t receive a check. While you’ll want to contact the department as soon as possible regarding lost checks, it might help to review your eligibility first.
- Single filers making up to $75,000 are eligible for a payment of $260.
- Joint filers making up to $150,000 are eligible for a payment of $520
- You must have been a Minnesota resident in 2021 to receive the full payment. (Part-year residents may receive a partial rebate, but eligibility is based on income.)
- If someone claimed you as a dependent on a 2021 tax return, you won't qualify for the rebate check.
Katelyn has more than 6 years' experience working in tax and finance.
