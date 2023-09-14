Do You Qualify for a Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit?

The Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit can help eligible residents save money on their heating bills, but there isn’t much time left to apply. Michiganders only have until September 30, 2023, to complete their applications. That’s this month!

“The Home Heating Credit helps Michiganers stay warm and saves them money,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release urging residents to apply before this month’s deadline.

According to information provided by the state of Michigan , the home heating credit has saved each average qualifying Michigan household more than $200 over the last five years. However, not all residents are eligible for the credit. Here’s what you need to know.

Who qualifies for the Michigan home heating tax credit?

There are several requirements Michigan residents must meet to qualify for the Michigan home heating credit. According to the Michigan Department of Treasury , state residents may qualify for the credit if all the following apply.

You didn’t live in college or university housing for the entire 2022 tax year.

You were not a full-time student who was claimed as a dependent on a 2022 tax return.

You owned or were contracted to pay rent and lived in a Michigan homestead in 2022 (your primary residence).

You didn’t live in a care facility (for example, a nursing home or substance treatment center) for the entire 2022 tax year.

In addition to the above requirements, Michigan residents must not exceed income thresholds to be eligible for the credit. Income limits may differ depending on which method is used to calculate the home heating credit. For more information about income limits, residents can visit the Michigan Department of Treasury’s home heating claim webpage or complete the Home Heating Credit Claim form .

Can you still file for the home heating credit in Michigan?

If you haven’t applied for the Michigan home heating tax credit, you still have time. Applications for the credit are open until September 30, 2023. Paper applications are available at several locations within the state, including public libraries and post offices.

Alternatively, Michigan residents can call the Department of Treasury at 517-636-4486 (800-649-2777 or 7-1-1 for the hearing or speech impaired).

How long does it take to get the home heating credit?

Applicants can check the status of their heating payment online. You can use your MILogin or register for an account to check the status of your credit. You may also use Michigan’s Where’s My Refund tool.

How will I receive my home heating credit? If you qualify for a Michigan home heating credit, the amount of your credit is typically sent directly to your heating provider or as a State of Michigan energy draft that can only be used to pay your heating bill.

Michigan law requires that heating payments be sent directly to the provider for residents receiving FIP assistance or other Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) benefits. The heating credit must also be sent directly to the heating provider if you are enrolled with MDHHS for direct payment.

Other recipients of the credit will receive a draft that can only be used to pay heating bills.

Some recipients may receive part or all of their heating credit amount via a paper check.

If the amount of the draft is more than you owe, you may request a refund from your heating provider for the excess amount.

If your heating provider is not enrolled in Michigan’s Energy Assistance Program, you may return the draft to the Michigan Department of Treasury with a note for review and a possible check.

If you have already purchased your fuel supply for the year, you may return the draft with an explanation and documentation for review and possible direct payment.

If heat is included in your rent, or your utility bill is in someone else’s name, you may return the draft with supporting documentation. The Michigan Department of Treasury will reissue the credit as a check to you if appropriate.

Other programs that help with utility bills in Michigan

The home heating credit is not the only assistance available to families who need help managing high utility bills . Here are some other resources available to eligible Michigan families.

Apply for emergency assistance through MI Bridges .

. Apply for the Michigan energy assistance program ( MEAP ).

Additionally, the Michigan Public Service Commission has provided an energy assistance outreach toolkit that can help Michigan residents understand their protections against utility shut offs.