21 Last-Minute Gifts for Grandparents Day 2025 to Give Right Now

Grandparents Day is September 7th, 2025. But wait — isn’t that today?!

Fortunately, there’s still time to give your loved ones a meaningful gift. For instance, planning a special outing to a local museum, botanical garden, or family picnic is just one way to create cherished memories.

Or, if your grandparents don’t live nearby, you may send them a heartfelt gift today, like a curated playlist or a ticket to a future event.

If you're leaning toward a large cash gift, be sure to remain within the annual gift tax exclusion, though, or you may need to file an informational return at tax time. (More on that later.)

Here are 21 last-minute gifts you can give your loved ones this Grandparents Day 2025.

Unique gifts for grandparents with hobbies in retirement

Some ideas for Grandparents Day include gifting your grandparent gardening supplies, art materials, or other hobby-related gifts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Does your grandad like to whittle? Is your grandmother a knitting machine? Hobbyist grandparents may love a gift card for Grandparents Day 2025. Here are a few examples:

Gardeners may want to purchase ergonomic tools, seasonal plants, or fund custom backyard ideas . A gift card to a home improvement store may be a great gift.

Bakers or cooks might enjoy an e-gift card for purchasing cooking classes, gourmet ingredients, or unique kitchen gadgetry.

Musicians, painters, and other artists could enjoy receiving a gift card for yarn, home crafts at the local supply store, or new sheet music.

Alternatively, gift cards can also help pay for pesky daily living expenses. For example, giving your grandparents a gift card for groceries or home goods allows them the opportunity to put their own money toward the things they love while taking some of the guesswork out of gift-giving for you.

Grandparent gifts for entertainment: Books, movies, and more

Gift givers may give their loved ones books or other media on National Grandparents Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost everyone has a favorite TV show or book, so why not give the gift of entertainment? Check out these gift ideas for the always-fun grandparent on Grandparents Day:

Streaming services. Subscriptions to Hulu or Netflix could help your loved ones enjoy their shows — or maybe allow you both to share in something new.

Snacks. Speaking of subscribing, why not gift a gourmet snack subscription? Companies like Harry & David deliver a monthly subscription box right to your grandparents’ door. Oftentimes, you can use the service for just one month as a test run.

Books. Everything from fiction to non-fiction, audiobooks to podcasts, may be available at the click of a button. Services like Audible give your loved ones thousands of choices right at their fingertips.

Gifts for grandparents with debt in retirement

Grandparents Day was made official in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, cash is king. And this is particularly true for grandparents who’d appreciate a little extra in their checking account this holiday.

Some ways you may use cash to give a meaningful, impactful gift on Grandparents Day 2025 are through:

Paying off debt. According to AARP , about 75% of adults aged 50 or older have some form of debt. Financial relief may be one way you can give a last-minute, helpful cash gift.

Making direct payments for expenses. Do your loved ones need to pay a doctor’s office or an educational institution? They’re not alone. A recent report found that at least one in five people over age 65 owed medical bills. And if you pay the medical or educational institution directly, that amount does not count toward your annual gift tax exclusion*.

By helping your grandparent pay their mortgage, credit card bill, property taxes, or other debts, you could help them free up their income for more fun activities in retirement .

*Note: Other cash gifts (including cash equivalents, gift cards, gifted property, etc.) are generally included in the annual gift tax threshold. More on this later.

Useful gifts for practical Grandparents who have everything

Robotic vacuums, electronic readers, and other savvy purchases may be the perfect gift for grandparents in retirement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I like useful gifts.” Have you ever heard that line from a relative? If your grandparent likes a gift that’s down to earth, here are a few practical ideas for Grandparents Day:

Making life easier. Try getting your grandparent something they can use every day, like an ergonomic jar opener or non-slip soles for their slippers. You may also think of other practical gifts, like a subscription to a meal service.

Making better connections. Do you have a tech-savvy grandparent? If so, something more gadget-oriented may be up their alley. Try purchasing an e-reader or robotic vacuum to make reading a pleasure and cleaning up a breeze.

Learning something new. If your grandparent is interested in a new hobby or special interest, consider gifting an online class like those from MasterClass or Skillshare . It’s never too late to learn something new.

Gifts for grandparents who stay active in retirement

For those staying active in retirement, sports clothes or other fitness equipment may be a great gift for Grandparents Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, the number of pickleball players in the U.S. has increased to almost 50 million , based on reporting from the Association of Pickleball Professionals. And pickleball is a popular pastime among older adults.

But even if your grandparent doesn’t play pickleball in retirement , there are a ton of other active ideas they might like as gifts this Grandparents Day 2025:

Travel and experiences. For the jet-setting grandparents, sometimes a payment toward a trip could help them afford their latest getaway (especially if you’re coming with!).

Walkability. Several pairs of high-quality socks can last a long time if your grandparent likes walking. And if those strolls turn into hikes, consider purchasing trekking poles or a National Parks Pass .

Workout comfort. Biking, golfing, or other physical activities could bring lasting joy to your loved ones. Depending on your grandparent’s interests, you can support them by purchasing a foam roller, a bicycle water bottle holder, or resistance bands for at-home muscle strengthening.

Are you worried that online purchases may not arrive on time for Grandparents Day? Simply include a photograph of the item in a hand-delivered card or email for a personal touch.

How to make your grandparents feel special

Digital photograph frames may be purchased as last-minute gifts through online vendors that offer same day delivery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of the day, long-lasting memories with your loved ones may be what counts the most. These last-minute memorable gifts could pull at the heartstrings this Grandparents Day 2025:

Digital photo frame. Photographs are always a fan favorite because they're deeply personal. The modern option is wirelessly uploading photos from your phone to a digital photo frame. This helps your loved ones see updated pictures of the family — no matter where you both are.

Recipe book. As a last-minute gift, you may type up or handwrite a few of your favorite family recipes and bind them into a simple booklet. It's a great way to gift a family legacy, and you can always create a more expansive version later.

Curated playlist. Creating a playlist with songs from your grandparents’ favorite era is a fun way for you both to share in great music. Or, provide songs that make you think of them in an online album.

What to give grandparents who have everything?

Retired grandparents may enjoy a picnic or other family outing on Grandparents Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time may be the most cherished gift that you can give to your grandparents today. Celebrate Grandparents Day 2025 by surprising your loved ones with a last-minute get-together:

Planning an outing. Organize a day trip to a botanical garden, a local museum, or a simple family picnic. The most important part is the shared time together, not how much you spend.

Picking up the phone. If your loved one lives far away, why not pick up the phone and plan something for a later date? Studies have shown that anticipating a trip can actually create more happiness than the excursion itself.

Staying in and relaxing. This is a classic that can be planned on the spot. Bring your grandparents’ favorite snacks, a comfort blanket, and a film they love. Or, if movies aren’t their thing, participate in their favorite indoor activity instead.

Seeing a live game or performance. Is there a concert, a play, or a sporting event you both remember watching together? See if you can get tickets for that today — and if not, try to research a date and time that would work best for both of you in the near future.

Cash gifts for Grandparents Day 2025

If you’re considering gifting money for Grandparents Day, you might want to be aware of the annual gift tax exclusion . You can give each grandparent up to $19,000 without having to file a gift tax return (assuming you gave no other gifts to your grandparents during the tax year).

Plus, unless you plan on giving more than $13.99 million over your lifetime, you probably won’t have to worry about owing any taxes on your grandparents’ gifts — that's a win-win.