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With many household budgets stretched thin and medical costs continuing to climb, finding ways to make every paycheck stretch a little further matters more than ever.
Fortunately, the IRS recently announced new 2027 contribution limits for tax-advantaged healthcare accounts like health flexible spending accounts (FSAs).
With an FSA, employees can make payroll deposits to help pay insurance deductibles or other qualifying medical expenses (including items not covered by insurance).
And if you participate in one of these accounts, your contributions are tax-free. That means they are generally not subject to federal income tax, Social Security taxes, or Medicare taxes.
However, you cannot exceed the annual contribution limit — your employer's payroll will typically cap your deductions, and any accidental excess (such as from switching jobs mid-year with a dependent care FSA) will be taxed at ordinary federal income tax rates.
But with FSA contributions higher for 2027 than last year, there's much more to know this open enrollment season. Read on.
FSA limits 2027
Flexible spending accounts use your contributions to pay certain out-of-pocket health care costs for yourself, your spouse, and your dependents. As mentioned, the money you chip into the account is tax-free.
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Medical equipment and supplies, like monitoring devices (e.g., CPAPs), canes, hearing aids, first aid, and emergency care.
Denture and orthodontic care, like adhesives, retainers, and dental treatments like fillings and crowns.
Prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses, including over-the-counter contact lens care and maintenance supplies.
You may also be able to use your FSA funds to pay for dependent care expenses for your child or elder care that are not covered by your insurance.
Does an FSA roll over to the next year?
If you don't spend all the money in your FSA by your health plan’s year-end, the balance will be forfeited to your employer. But this "use it or lose it" policy may be softened if your employer offers one of two relief options (not both):
A 2.5-month grace period to spend down your funds (typically until March 15, 2028), OR
As mentioned, permission to carry over up to $700 of unused 2027 funds into 2028.
Keep in mind that an employer isn't required to provide this relief. And if an employee leaves the company, the unspent money in their FSA account stays with the employer (unless they're eligible for and elect COBRA coverage). That's because, under IRS rules, the account belongs to the employer, not the employee.
Also, if you contribute more than the FSA threshold to your account ($3,500 for 2027), those excess deposits will be taxed as wages at your applicable income tax rate.
Even though FSAs are employer-sponsored (meaning your employer's payroll system typically prevents you from going over the limit), an overcontribution can still happen if you switch jobs mid-year and contribute to a dependent care FSA. Those excesses must be calculated and reported by you when filing your annual return.
Find out if an FSA is right for you
An FSA allows you to set aside pre-tax dollars from your paycheck for qualifying medical expenses such as doctor’s visits, vision care, dental care, prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, or certain medical diagnostic devices.
So, if you plan to have significant procedures in 2027, or expect high medical bills, an FSA might be right for you — especially since your full annual election is generally available on day one of the plan year (though not for a dependent care FSA).
However, if you're someone liable to forget that you have funds in an FSA, or if you're unsure whether you'll use the entire balance by your plan's deadline (unless your employer offers a grace period or limited rollover), your regular provided medical benefits or a health savings account (HSA) might be more suitable to your financial situation.
And if you're self-employed, opening your own FSA is unfortunately not an option (unless you access one through a spouse's employer), but you may be eligible for different tax-advantaged health benefits.
Be sure to review all your options before making a decision this open enrollment season. Understand the eligibility requirements, limitations, and rules tied to these savings accounts. And most importantly, look over any upcoming planned medical bills for you or your family — that may be the strongest determinant for a health FSA.
Disclaimer
This article does not cover state income tax and is for educational purposes only. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. Consult a qualified tax professional when necessary.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.