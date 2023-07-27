Don’t Miss the Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

The back-to-school Tennessee sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 AM on July 28 and runs until 11:59 PM on July 30. The tax holiday exempts certain clothing items, school supplies and computers from sales tax, which is especially helpful since Tennessee has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.

2023 Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday

Tennessee shoppers can save up to 9.75% in sales tax on eligible purchases this weekend. That’s a savings of up to $9.75 on every $100 spent. The savings can really add up, especially if you're making large purchases, like computers, or if you need to shop for multiple children.

Like in most states, there is only one back-to-school tax holiday in Tennessee. This one only runs for three days.

What’s Included in Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday?

There are specific rules for the 2023 Tennessee sales tax holiday. Each article of clothing must cost $100 or less. Individual school supply items must not exceed $100, either. Computers and tablets that exceed $1,500 won’t qualify for the tax holiday. Here are a few of the items you can purchase tax-free in the state this weekend.

Baby receiving blankets and diapers

Backpacks and lunch boxes

Socks, undergarments and pajamas

Sneakers and slippers

Shirts, pants, skirts and shorts

Tablets and calculators

Pens, pencils, notebooks and binders

However, there is a long list of items that are still taxable during the back-to-school sales tax holiday. Some of these items are listed below.

Computer software

Printers, printer ink and printer paper

Goggles (safety and sports)

Paints and paintbrushes

Accessories (including sunglasses, wallets and jewelry)

Wetsuits and cleated or spiked footwear

Note: For a full list of items that are not included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, shoppers can check Tennessee’s directory of taxable items .

Tennessee’s Tax-Free-Weekend Applies to Online Purchases

Purchases made online qualify for Tennessee’s tax-free weekend.To qualify, purchases must be ordered and paid for during the sales tax holiday. Orders placed before or after the tax-free weekend will be taxable. Additionally, orders must be delivered to a Tennessee address to qualify. These rules also apply to orders made via telephone, mail and email.

Does Tennessee’s Tax-Free Weekend Include Groceries?

The Tennessee tax-free weekend does not include food items, but a separate tax holiday for groceries begins shortly after the back-to-school event ends.