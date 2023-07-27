Don’t Miss the Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend
The annual Tennessee sales holiday is this weekend. Here’s what you can buy tax-free during the two-day back-to-school savings event.
The back-to-school Tennessee sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 AM on July 28 and runs until 11:59 PM on July 30. The tax holiday exempts certain clothing items, school supplies and computers from sales tax, which is especially helpful since Tennessee has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.
2023 Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday
Tennessee shoppers can save up to 9.75% in sales tax on eligible purchases this weekend. That’s a savings of up to $9.75 on every $100 spent. The savings can really add up, especially if you're making large purchases, like computers, or if you need to shop for multiple children.
Like in most states, there is only one back-to-school tax holiday in Tennessee. This one only runs for three days.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What’s Included in Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday?
There are specific rules for the 2023 Tennessee sales tax holiday. Each article of clothing must cost $100 or less. Individual school supply items must not exceed $100, either. Computers and tablets that exceed $1,500 won’t qualify for the tax holiday. Here are a few of the items you can purchase tax-free in the state this weekend.
- Baby receiving blankets and diapers
- Backpacks and lunch boxes
- Socks, undergarments and pajamas
- Sneakers and slippers
- Shirts, pants, skirts and shorts
- Tablets and calculators
- Pens, pencils, notebooks and binders
However, there is a long list of items that are still taxable during the back-to-school sales tax holiday. Some of these items are listed below.
- Computer software
- Printers, printer ink and printer paper
- Goggles (safety and sports)
- Paints and paintbrushes
- Accessories (including sunglasses, wallets and jewelry)
- Wetsuits and cleated or spiked footwear
Note: For a full list of items that are not included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, shoppers can check Tennessee’s directory of taxable items.
Tennessee’s Tax-Free-Weekend Applies to Online Purchases
Purchases made online qualify for Tennessee’s tax-free weekend.To qualify, purchases must be ordered and paid for during the sales tax holiday. Orders placed before or after the tax-free weekend will be taxable. Additionally, orders must be delivered to a Tennessee address to qualify. These rules also apply to orders made via telephone, mail and email.
Does Tennessee’s Tax-Free Weekend Include Groceries?
The Tennessee tax-free weekend does not include food items, but a separate tax holiday for groceries begins shortly after the back-to-school event ends.
A three-month grocery tax holiday begins on August 1 under the Tennessee Works Tax Act. Tennessee shoppers will be able to purchase food and food ingredients tax-free until the end of October. Prepared meals don't qualify for the grocery tax holiday.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
Back to School Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday Guide for 2023
Tax Holiday The 2023 back-to-school Mississippi sales tax holiday only runs for two days. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your shopping trip.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
These Energy ‘Middlemen’ Are an Income Lover’s Dream
Midstream energy companies, which connect producers and end users, service the industry itself, rather than being tied to commodity prices.
By Michael Joseph, CFA • Published