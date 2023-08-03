What Counts as Tax-Free Groceries in Tennessee?
Tennessee families can now buy tax-free groceries. But that doesn’t mean all food items are tax-exempt. Here’s what — and when — you can buy without paying sales tax.
Families can now buy tax-free groceries in Tennessee, thanks to a provision in the Tennessee Works Tax Act. The three-month grocery tax holiday runs through October 2023. Families are expected to save an average of $100 during this time, according to information provided on the Tennessee Department of Revenue (DOR) website.
“In Tennessee, we cut taxes any chance we get because families should keep more of their own hard-earned dollars,” said Gov. Bill Lee when announcing the tax holiday.
But how much families save depends on the type of groceries they purchase. After all, not all food is tax-free during the grocery tax holiday, and there are some exceptions to the rules.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Tennessee tax-free groceries
The grocery tax holiday exempts certain “food and food ingredients” from Tennessee’s state and local sales taxes. The Tennessee DOR defines food and food ingredients as “liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value.”
So, what does this mean? Groceries that would normally be subject to the reduced 4% Tennessee grocery tax rate qualify as completely tax-exempt during the tax holiday. But if you haven’t been keeping track of which items you pay the higher tax on, the rules for which food items are tax-exempt can be confusing.
For example, frosting is tax-free, but candy is not. And while meal substitutes are tax-exempt, dietary supplements are taxable. Here are some grocery items you won’t pay tax on in Tennessee through October.
- Soft drinks
- Coffee (unless prepared by the seller)
- Ice cream and sherbet
- Bottled water
- Chocolate (only if it’s unsweetened)
- Fruit and poultry
- Dairy products and eggs
- Bread and peanut butter
- Flour and baking powder
- Meat tenderizers and spices
For more examples of food items that are tax-free through October, families can visit the DOR website.
What is not included Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday
Some food items are still subject to sales tax during the grocery tax holiday, and these items are taxed at the full 7% rate (plus applicable local taxes). Pet foods, alcoholic beverages, candy, prepared food and dietary supplements are not tax-free. Below are some additional food items that will be taxed.
- Any food sold with eating utensils (unless they were included by the manufacturer)
- Party trays that contain multiple food items (for example, meats, cheeses and vegetables)
- Any food that is sold warm
- Herbal supplements
- Cake decorations (excluding frosting)
- Dried fruit (only if its sweetened)
- Honey-roasted nuts
- Yogurt-covered raisins
- Candy bars (unless they include flour)
Food tax in Tennessee
Tennessee is one of only 13 states that still tax groceries. While the reduced grocery tax rate is 4% (as opposed to the regular 7% sales tax rate), families are still subject to local grocery taxes, which can reach as high as 2.75%, according to the Tax Foundation.
Despite the tax on groceries, Tennessee ranks as a low tax state for ‘middle-class’ families, largely due to low property tax bills and no state income tax. However, grocery taxes can cause an additional financial burden for Tennessee families, especially when grocery prices are high, and the grocery tax holiday will only provide temporary relief.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
The High Costs of Senior Caregiving
Out-of-pocket costs for caregivers average about $7,000 per year. Here's how to get some help.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
How Patience Changed My Life Forever
We all know how patience can pay off in investing and saving for retirement. For this longtime Kiplinger contributor, patience also led him to the love of his life. It all started with a watermelon…
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Every Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday in 2023
Tax Holiday Does your state have a back-to-school sales tax holiday this summer? Find out when — and what — you can buy tax-free.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
The Problem With 401(k) Catch-Up Contributions for 2024
Retirement Plans New rules governing certain 401(k) catch-up contributions are causing confusion and raising concerns.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
IRS Email Scams to Watch Out for This Summer
Tax Scams The IRS has seen an increase in email scams this summer. If you see these tax-related messages in your inbox, don’t open them.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Back-to-School and 4 Other Florida Tax Holidays Happening Now
Tax Holiday Five Florida tax holidays, including back-to-school, are happening now. Here's everything you can purchase tax-free.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Two Reasons to Never Stop Learning About Tax
State Taxes Recent state tax changes that impact your finances for 2023 and beyond are one reason to keep learning about tax.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Living Abroad for a While? Shakira Case Shows Taxes Matter — Wherever
Tax News Colombian pop star Shakira is facing a second investigation for alleged tax fraud in Spain in a case that shows how residency and living in another country can affect your tax bill.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
The 2023 Alabama Sales Tax Holiday
Tax Holiday Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Back-to-School Alabama sales tax holiday.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
IRS Delays IRA RMD Rules Again
Inherited IRAs The IRS is again delaying certain required minimum distribution rules. Here’s what the latest change means for some inherited IRA beneficiaries.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published