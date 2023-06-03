Congress Examines Nonprofit Hospital Tax Exemption Kiplinger Tax Letter
Providing community benefit is just one of many requirements for a charitable hospital tax exemption.
Getting the right tax advice and tips is vital in the complex tax world we live in. The Kiplinger Tax Letter helps you stay right on the money with the latest news and forecasts, with insight from our highly experienced team (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe). You can only get the full array of advice by subscribing to the Tax Letter, but we will regularly feature snippets from it online, and here is one of those samples…
Nonprofit hospital community benefit
Congress is eyeing the community benefit provided by nonprofit hospitals. These hospitals have to meet many rules to get and keep their tax exemption.
Nonprofit hospitals must provide a community benefit, observe organizational and operational rules, and satisfy other edicts related to emergency care policies, billing and collection data, community health needs assessment, and financial assistance policies for the indigent.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Some lawmakers query whether the community benefits provided by these hospitals justify their exemption from taxes. A recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates the value of the tax exemption for nonprofit hospitals at $28 billion for 2020. This includes federal, state and local income tax; sales and property tax; and more.
The House Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee held a hearing to investigate whether and what reforms would be necessary to ensure these hospitals provide a level of community benefit that is commensurate with their tax savings.
This first appeared in The Kiplinger Tax Letter. It helps you navigate the complex world of tax by keeping you up-to-date on new and pending changes in tax laws, providing tips to lower your business and personal taxes, and forecasting what the White House and Congress might do with taxes. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.
Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.
-
-
Time to Book a Trip: Prices for Vacation Rental Homes Are Dropping
Book a vacation rental home as prices drop amidst rising interest in hotels. Here's how booking a rental can save you money on your accommodations.
By Becca van Sambeck • Published
-
Treasury Bills vs Treasury Bonds: There Are Two Big Differences
Treasury bills and bonds are similar, but there are big differences between their maturities and how interest is paid.
By Tom Taulli • Published
-
Settling Your Tax Debt With an Offer in Compromise Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter There’s more than one option to settle your IRS tax debt for less than you owe.
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
How are Inherited EE or I Savings Bonds Taxed? Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter How are inherited EE or I savings bonds taxed? Kiplinger Tax Letter
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
Beware Tax Rules When Donating Stays at Your Vacation Home: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Beware Tax Rules When Donating Stays at Your Vacation Home: Kiplinger Tax Letter Tips
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
Check if You Qualify for Home Energy Improvement Credits Worth $1,000s: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter Do you qualify for home energy improvement credits worth $1,000s? Kiplinger Tax Letter
By Joy Taylor • Published