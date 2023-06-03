Congress Examines Nonprofit Hospital Tax Exemption Kiplinger Tax Letter

Getting the right tax advice and tips is vital in the complex tax world we live in. The Kiplinger Tax Letter helps you stay right on the money with the latest news and forecasts, with insight from our highly experienced team ( Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe ). You can only get the full array of advice by subscribing to the Tax Letter, but we will regularly feature snippets from it online, and here is one of those samples…

Nonprofit hospital community benefit

Congress is eyeing the community benefit provided by nonprofit hospitals. These hospitals have to meet many rules to get and keep their tax exemption.

Nonprofit hospitals must provide a community benefit, observe organizational and operational rules, and satisfy other edicts related to emergency care policies, billing and collection data, community health needs assessment, and financial assistance policies for the indigent.

Some lawmakers query whether the community benefits provided by these hospitals justify their exemption from taxes. A recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates the value of the tax exemption for nonprofit hospitals at $28 billion for 2020. This includes federal, state and local income tax; sales and property tax; and more.

The House Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee held a hearing to investigate whether and what reforms would be necessary to ensure these hospitals provide a level of community benefit that is commensurate with their tax savings.