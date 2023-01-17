Child Tax Credit Changes and FAQs for Your 2022 Tax Return

The IRS's tax filing season is upon us. The agency starts accepting individual tax returns for 2022 on January 23. And the filing deadline for most individual returns is April 18. As you get ready to prepare your return, or alternatively, gather your records to take to your accountant or other paid preparer, you'll want to keep in mind the tax changes that applied for 2022…and how they should be reported on your return. One of the most significant changes for 2022 was to the child tax credit, which is claimed by tens of millions of parents every year.

The bigger and better child tax credit that applied for the 2021 tax year is gone. The enhancements that Congress made to the child credit in the 2021 stimulus law were temporary, applying only for 2021. They all expired on December 31, 2021, including the monthly payments, higher credit amount, letting 17-year-olds qualify and full refundability. Democratic lawmakers had hoped to get these expansions extended through 2022 and beyond, touting the impact that a higher and fully refundable child tax credit would have on reducing child poverty in the United States. But they were unable to make a deal with congressional Republicans before Congress adjourned at the end of 2022. So, the rules for taking the child credit revert back to those that were in place for 2020.

This is all enough to make your head spin. But don't worry – we have answers to a lot of the questions parents are asking about the 2022 child credit, including how to report the credit on their 2022 return.