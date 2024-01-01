New Florida Tax-Free Holiday is Here: What to Know
For the first time, starting New Year's Day, Floridians can enjoy a second back-to-school Florida sales tax holiday.
If you're in Florida and missed out on buying some things you wanted during the holidays, here's some good news. A bonus New Year Florida sales tax holiday has started and will continue until mid-January. This tax-free period is similar to the back-to-school tax-exempt shopping offered by Florida and other states, usually in the summer.
It's worth noting, however, that offering a second tax-free holiday for back-to-school shopping is a first for the Sunshine State. And since the tax-free weeks coincide with the start of the New Year, many people might overlook it. So, here are a few things to know before you shop.
Florida Tax-free holiday begins New Year’s Day
The first thing to know is that the new Florida sales tax holiday begins on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 14.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Previously, Florida had only one sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping. However, the state introduced the additional back-to-school tax holiday after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a massive $1.3 billion tax relief bill. As reported by Kiplinger, Florida also had two sales tax holidays for disaster preparedness in May and August of last year, due to the new legislation.
It’s unclear whether Gov. DeSantis will approve two back-to-school Florida sales tax holidays for next year, i.e., (the 2024-25 fiscal year).
What’s included in Florida's sales tax holiday?
- Clothing items, wallets, shoes, bags, and more, priced at $100 or less
- Essential school supplies like pens, notebooks, markers, and calculators, priced at $50 or less
- Learning aids, puzzles, and toys meant for educational purposes, priced at $30 or less
- Personal computers and their accessories (purchased for noncommercial home or personal use), including keyboards, monitors, etc., and priced at $1,500 or less
Items like cell phones and video game consoles are not eligible for the tax-exemption.
For more information on what kinds of items are and aren’t eligible for the Florida sales tax holiday, see the Florida Department of Revenue Tip Sheet.
Is sales tax in Florida 7%?
Florida’s state sales tax rate is 6%, but a maximum of 2% can be added for local tax. So, total sales tax can be as high as 8% in some places in the state.
According to the Tax Foundation, Florida has an average combined state and local tax rate of 7.02%. See Kiplinger’s tax guide for more information about other taxes in Florida.
States with no income tax
Florida’s New Year sales tax holiday is an opportunity to save on many items. But it’s worth noting that due to the new state tax law, several children’s products are permanently tax-exempt in the state. For example, the following items are tax-free in Florida.
- Baby and toddler diapers, clothing, and footwear
- Baby equipment (e.g., strollers and changing tables)
- Baby safety gates and play yards
When the permanent sales tax cuts were proposed, DeSantis told reporters, "It's hard enough raising kids as it is. Now, you get baby food, diapers, wipes, baby clothes, the whole shebang, including things like cribs and strollers, which are very, very expensive. So that is going to be permanently tax-free in the state of Florida.”
The new law also exempts other items from sales tax, including over-the-counter pet medications. Although, while many states still tax groceries, most groceries and prescription medications were already exempt from sales tax in Florida.
And, of course, Florida is a state with no income tax. So, Floridians don’t pay state income tax on various forms of income, including 401(k) distributions, investment income, wages, lottery winnings, etc.
Related
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
-
-
10 2024 Stock Picks From An Investing Expert
These 2024 stock picks have the potential to beat the market over the next 12 months.
By James K. Glassman Published
-
Are You Ready for the Corporate Transparency Act?
CTA, taking effect on Jan. 1, requires many businesses to file with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Filing requirements and privacy issues are raising eyebrows.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
The EV Tax Credit Changed Again New Year’s Day: What to Know
Tax Credits The federal tax credit for electric vehicles has changed again for 2024. Here’s what you need to know if you want to buy an EV.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
150,000 Minnesota Tax Rebate Checks Are on the Way — Again
Tax Rebates Unclaimed Minnesota rebate checks could be forfeited to the state, so you don’t want to miss your payment this time around.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Estate Tax Exemption Amount Increases for 2024
Estate Tax The estate tax exemption amount is going up for 2024. Will your heirs escape a tax bill?
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
How Much Is the Child Tax Credit for 2024?
Tax Credits What family tax credits and deductions will you qualify for in 2024? And how much are they worth?
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
How Much Can You Contribute to Your HSA and FSA in 2024?
Medical Savings The IRS has announced HSA and FSA contribution limits for 2024.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Standard Deduction 2024 Amounts Are Here
Income Tax What will the standard deduction for your filing status be in 2024?
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
How Does Being a Veteran Affect Your Taxes?
Veterans Veterans may be eligible for certain federal and state tax benefits.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
The Extra Standard Deduction for People Age 65 and Older
Tax Deductions The extra standard deduction can help older adults reduce their taxable income.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated