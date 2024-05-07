Latest Social Security COLA Forecast a Setback for Retirees

Social Security COLA forecast adjusted to 2.6% in 2025. That's bad news for retirees juggling inflation.

Book with title Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs)
Erin Bendig
By Erin Bendig
published

It sounds like good news. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonprofit and nonpartisan advocacy group, has increased its long-term Social Security COLA forecast for 2025 to 2.6%. But that modest increase — up from 1.7% in a February 2024 forecast — may fall far off the mark for seniors trying to beat back inflation.

The new estimate is based on the March 2024 CPI-W (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers), which was 3.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last year, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) was 8.7%; this year, it’s 3.2%. As retirees struggle to keep up with inflation, this 2.6% forecast is seen as a setback.

