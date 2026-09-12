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Dubbed The Great Junk Transfer, a recent study revealed a shift in how the next generation views an inheritance. While legacy once meant handing down every heirloom, modern families are pushing back: 51% of people now prefer to receive just afew intentional items tied to personal stories, rather than an entire house full of possessions.
"The objects that once signaled status and care simply don’t carry the same language for the next generation," says Dr. Blaise Aguirre, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
For generations, passing down an entire household of physical possessions was considered the ultimate act of love. You work hard, you build a life, and one day, your children inherit your mahogany dining set, your 120-piece fine China service and three display cases of commemorative state spoons.
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The study from 1-800-GOT-JUNK? reveals that when a loved one passes away, what heirs truly want is connection, not a full-scale removal operation.
What we actually want (and what we really don't)
When people talk about inherited treasures, they rarely mean rusty 1980s workout equipment or the stack of dusty Encyclopedia Brittanicas in the attic. In the survey, people said they'd like to inherit fewer things (54%) and cited sentimental value as the reason they would hold onto inherited items. Most respondents preferred to receive 1 to 5 items.
Items carry memories, but they aren't the memory itself. Giving loved ones permission to keep only a few meaningful treasures keeps the mourning process focused on healing — not clearing out a house. In the end, it's the personal connection that stays with us.
"Meaning is entirely in the eye of the beholder," Dr. Aguirre notes. What heirs actually cherish are items infused with personal story and presence:
The handwritten recipes: Cards stained with vanilla extract and written in Mom's distinct cursive carry memories of licking the spoon and waiting impatiently for cookies to cool.
A well-worn watch or ring: An everyday piece that instantly brings a loved one's presence back into focus.
The photo album: An archive covering decades of family gatherings and milestones. Consider digitizing these albums to preserve the memories for future generations.
A single favorite item: The coffee mug Dad drank from every single morning, or the ring dish Mom kept on her nightstand.
4 ways to lighten the load (without the guilt)
Navigating an estate handoff doesn't have to mean hurt feelings or overloaded basements. By having early, open conversations about what holds value, families can protect both their cherished memories and their living space. When we focus on quality over quantity, passing things down becomes what it was always meant to be: A gesture of connection, not a burden.
Across international lines, on average, 48% of the Americans, Canadians and Australians surveyed would rather inherit nothing than cope with clearing out someone else's belongings. That said, 55% of the respondents said that they have helped clear out a relative's home, with the task taking an average of 17 days.
On the other hand, 69% of people have discovered something they completely forgot existed while cleaning out a home. Some of these items held great sentimental value, such as a hard drive containing over 12,000 family photos and passports from when their grandparents immigrated.
If you're currently looking around your home — or helping aging parents look around theirs — here is a kind, stress-free roadmap for navigating the handoff:
Have the conversation early: Talk about items before life forces the issue. Ask your kids directly: "What's one or two things in this house you'd actually love to keep one day?" You might be surprised by what they pick and equally relieved by what they don't care about.
Aim for a "Top 10": Encourage family members to select 5 to 10 items that carry personal meaning. Let the rest go without guilt.
Separate sentimental value from everyday utility: That oak wardrobe might be solid wood, but if nobody has space for a 300-pound armoire, it's just furniture. Don't confuse emotional value with functional household goods.
Give permission to let go: Remind your loved ones — and yourself — that an object is not the memory itself. Donating, gifting or hiring a removal team to clear out extra clutter frees up space for the things that truly matter.
Enjoy family and forget about the stuff
At the end of the day, a person's legacy isn't measured in cubic feet of cardboard. A single recipe box or a favorite worn sweater holds far more emotional weight than a house full of things nobody has room for. When we focus on the memories that truly matter, we give our families permission to hold on to the love — and let go of the rest.
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.