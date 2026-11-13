5 Everyday Health Habits That Save $100,000+ in Retirement

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Eating healthy and exercising may help you live longer and also save you tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars in retirement healthcare costs.
That should be welcome news given that out-of-pocket expenses are poised to skyrocket, increasing nearly 50% by 2050. Medical debt is already a main cause of bankruptcy among Americans and a leading reason retirees say they have to dip into their savings more than expected. Healthcare expenses also make up a large share of retirees' costs, even after accounting for Medicare.
So what does staying healthy really mean? Medical experts point to several key habits, including:
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Regular aerobic and strength training. The standard recommendation for adults 50 and older is 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week and two strength training workouts each week.
Adopting an anti-inflammatory diet. Eating a diet rich in leafy greens, berries, lean proteins and whole grains supports cardiovascular health and lowers the risk of cognitive decline.
Prioritizing restorative sleep. Consistently getting 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep per night helps the body and mind heal.
Maintaining social connections and cognitive stimulation. Regular social engagement and learning new skills lower the risk of dementia.
Maintaining healthy markers. Keeping blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels within target ranges helps prevent chronic illnesses, strokes and mobility issues.
But how much can you really save by adopting a healthy lifestyle? Read on to find out.
5 ways staying healthy can save you money in retirement
1. Avoiding long-term care. There is no guarantee you'll never need long-term care, but if you live a healthy lifestyle and have longevity on your side, you might avoid or delay it for years, which can mean substantial savings.
How much can you save? As of 2026, the annual cost for in-home care is $82,482, while assisted living costs $76,632 a year. A semi-private room in a nursing home costs $118,424, while a private room costs $133,462 a year.
2. Lowering prescription drug costs and copays for chronic diseases. Managing diabetes, high cholesterol, or hypertension typically requires prescription medicine and visits to the doctor, all of which can be eliminated or reduced by living a healthy lifestyle.
How much can you save? Take diabetes management, for instance. Medicare caps insulin at $35 a month or $420 a year. However, Medicare Part B covers supplies like test strips and continuous glucose monitors only after you meet your annual deductible of $283, after which a 20% coinsurance applies. Add in doctor visits and the costs associated with them, including copays and transportation. All told, the estimated annual median costs associated with type 2 diabetes are $5,876 per person, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
3. Preventing falls and mobility injuries. Strength and balance training is the best way to preserve muscle mass and coordination and greatly reduce the risk of falls, which can cause physical harm and lead to a loss of independence.
How much can you save? The total healthcare costs of non-fatal falls among older adults are $80 billion a year, 67% of which is paid by Medicare. Of the total cost, 29% is paid out of pocket by older adults and families or private insurers. Among older adults who fall, the National Council on Aging said more than half receive hospital care, costing on average $18,654 per inpatient visit for fall injuries and $1,112 per emergency department visit.
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4. Reducing joint pain and osteoarthritis. Maintaining a healthy body weight reduces the stress on hips and knees, slowing joint degeneration and delaying or preventing joint replacements and chronic pain treatments.
5. Keeping your heart healthy. Aerobic exercise and prioritizing healthy fats and whole foods in your diet can go a long way toward countering arterial plaque buildup, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart attack and heart disease.
How much can you save? Cardiovascular disease is one of the biggest economic drains on the healthcare system in the U.S., with older adults responsible for a large portion of the costs. As of 2022, the total indirect and direct annual costs from cardiovascular disease for patients 65+ were $182.5 billion, according to the American Heart Association. Older adults treated for heart disease incur an average of $5,397 a year in direct medical care expenses, according to theAgency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Medical Expenditure Panel Survey
Your health is your biggest retirement hedge
When planning for retirement, most people focus on their 401(k), IRAs, and investment accounts, often overlooking their biggest hedge: their health.
Eating well, staying active, and keeping chronic conditions in check are some of the best financial decisions you can make. Every doctor's visit avoided, prescription eliminated, or long-term care facility delayed is money that stays invested and compounding right alongside your portfolio.
Investing in your health today won't just add years to your life; it will protect the nest egg you worked decades to build.
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Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.