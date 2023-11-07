Where Do Homes Sell the Fastest?
Massachusetts and New Hampshire rank as the fastest-selling markets in the U.S., according to a new study, while Montana and New York are the slowest.
Over the past 18 months, the U.S. housing market has struggled to increase available listings while potential buyers battle sky-high mortgage rates, and elevated home prices. Although the national demand for homes has declined significantly in response to these conditions, some real estate markets are still managing to sell homes in just over one month.
A recent study conducted by Agent Advice, a platform of services for real estate agents, analyzed U.S. housing markets to determine which markets are selling homes faster. On average it’s currently taking 43 days to sell a home nationwide. However, some markets fall above or below that statistic.
What are the fastest-selling housing markets?
According to the study, these U.S. housing markets saw the fastest turnaround times from listing to sale. The states with the fastest moving homes are Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which tied at 32 days to sell from the listing date. Next was Washington state with 33 days and Tennessee at 33.5 days.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Average No. of Days on Market
|1 (tie)
|Massachusetts
|32
|1 (tie)
|New Hampshire
|32
|3
|Washington
|33
|4
|Tennessee
|33.5
|5
|Colorado
|34
What are the slowest-selling housing markets?
Several factors go into how long a home takes to sell such as the price, regional housing supply, and homebuyer demand. Homes in New York took nearly twice as long to sell as the fastest moving markets, coming in dead last at 61.5 days to sell. This might not be the case across all of New York, since upstate markets like Rochester and Buffalo saw homes go under contract in an average of 11 days and 9 days respectively in Redfin’s latest report.
Montana wasn’t far behind at 59.5 days. Next, West Virginia had the third slowest market at 56 days to sale.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Average No. of Days on Market
|46
|Louisiana
|55
|47
|Mississippi
|55.5
|48
|West Virginia
|56
|49
|Montana
|59.5
|50
|New York
|61.5
Chris Heller, co-founder of Agent Advice, noted: “If you are looking to sell your home, there are many things to consider that might help you get a sale sooner, like opting to sell your home in the Spring or Summer months over Winter as well as taking your time to do thorough research regarding how many other homes in your area are on the market and at what prices."
Related Content
Seychelle is a seasoned financial professional turned personal finance writer. She’s passionate about empowering people to make smart financial decisions by combining 10 years of finance industry experience with solid research and a wealth of knowledge. Seychelle is also a Nav-certified credit and lending expert who has explored money topics such as debt consolidation, budgeting, credit, and lending in her work for publications including GOBankingRates, LendEDU, and Credible.
-
-
Are You Ready to Retire? Find Out With This 10-Item Checklist
It’s critical to consider these core aspects of a successful retirement, both financial- and lifestyle-related, before you walk away from your career.
By Jonathan I. Shenkman, AIF® Published
-
What Happens When Bosses Refuse to Unlock Their Empathy
Good leaders don’t try to be superheroes, instead connecting with their employees and considering their needs and input.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published