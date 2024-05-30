Graceland Targeted for Deed Theft by Cons Disguised as Lenders

A fraudulent foreclosure of Graceland was attempted using forged loan documents.

Roadside sign of Graceland the former home of Elvis Presley
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Donna LeValley
By
published

In his lifetime, Graceland was Elvis Presley's home. Since his death, it has become an American pop culture treasure, voted America's most popular museum in 2023, and the most-visited house in America after the White House. Over 600,000 people make the trek to Graceland each year. And this storied property, located at 3763 Elvis Presley Blvd., was almost fraudulently auctioned off earlier this month in what could have been one of the most high-profile examples of deed theft of all time.  

Deed theft is a crime that gets outsized attention. The FBI doesn't keep specific statistics about deed theft, but according to the FBI’s 2022 Internet Crime Report, 11,727 individuals in the US were victims of real estate fraud. This type of fraud can encompass more than title forgery. Losses have been climbing and hit $400 million in 2022, up from $350 million in 2021. But when it strikes you or someone close — it doesn't feel infrequent or uncommon. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8