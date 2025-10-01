The Medicare Surcharge: Test Your IRMAA Knowledge
Test your basic knowledge of the income-related monthly adjustment amount in our quick quiz.
The income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA) is a component of Medicare funding. It was created in 2003 as part of the Medicare Modernization Act to help increase the financial stability of the Medicare program. Since it affects millions of higher-income retirees and can significantly impact monthly costs, understanding the IRMAA is essential for effective retirement and healthcare planning. Test your knowledge of the filing rules, affected Medicare parts and appeal process with this quiz!
And don't worry if you miss an answer, you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:
- What is the IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount)?
- Medicare Premiums 2025: IRMAA Brackets and Surcharges for Parts B and D
- Medicare Premiums 2026: Projected IRMAA Brackets and Surcharges for Parts B and D
- How to Appeal the IRMAA for Medicare Parts B and D
- 9 Things You Must Know About Medicare's Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) Surcharges
- I Missed the 2-Year IRMAA Rule, Now My Medicare Costs Are Skyrocketing.
- Your Medicare Costs Are Set to Soar: What to Expect Over the Next Decade
- Want to Avoid the IRMAA? Consider a Roth Conversion
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
-
-
A Checklist for a Comprehensive Retirement Plan
A successful retirement is built on a solid foundation of careful planning and self-awareness. Here are nine areas you should plan for if you want to retire with confidence.
-
Government Shutdown to Delay Data, Including Key Jobs Report
While government shutdowns typically don't impact stock returns, they can delay the release of key economic data – including the monthly jobs report.
-
A Checklist for a Comprehensive Retirement Plan
A successful retirement is built on a solid foundation of careful planning and self-awareness. Here are nine areas you should plan for if you want to retire with confidence.
-
My Husband and I Retired at 67 With $3.2 Million, But He's Frugal About Travel. How Can I Convince Him to Loosen Up?
We asked financial planning experts for advice.
-
I'm a Financial Planner and a Parent: Here Are Five Money Habits Every Young Family Should Have
When children are young, it can be hard to meet immediate costs, let alone save for the future, but these five habits can help build lasting financial security.
-
30 Delicious Destinations for Your Next Retirement Road Trip
Whether you’re craving the nostalgic taste of juicy BBQ or fresh-caught seafood straight from the ocean, this culinary road trip promises retirees a mouth-watering dive into the heart of the local food scene, one stop at a time.
-
Advisers Face a Fiduciary Challenge When Discussing Alternatives to Trump Accounts
While Trump Accounts offer some benefits for early savings, investment advisers need to be cautious when recommending alternatives like 529 plans or Roth IRAs, as those suggestions could create fiduciary conflicts.
-
Financial Advisers: Here's How to Help Soon-to-Be Married Clients Get Their Financial House in Order
Getting married changes a couple's life in more ways than one, so it's a good idea to discuss financial and legal issues like pre-/postnuptial agreements, estate plans and life insurance.
-
It's Not Too Late for Wealth Advisers to Participate in the Silver Tsunami
With so many business-owning Baby Boomers set to retire, wealth advisers need a plan to ensure their business-owning clients and prospects become and remain their best clients.
-
FAFSA Advice for 2025
A new federal financial aid application drops on October 1 — and being an early bird will likely pay off.