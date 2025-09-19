Kiplinger Weekly Quiz — What's Happening to Paper Checks?
Roth rules, interest rates, Nvidia and paper checks were all featured by Kiplinger this week — but why? How much do you know about the week's financial news?
It's been another busy week on the financial front with Kiplinger covering topics as far ranging as changes to Roth rules and interest rates, the jobs report and paper checks being phased out. So, how much do you remember from the past seven days? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.
If you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Fancy testing your memory? Try last week's quiz, or try one from our quiz archive.
Stories making the news
Read more on the Kiplinger stories featured in our news quiz:
