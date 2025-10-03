Kiplinger Quiz of the Week: Test Yourself on the Week's Stories
The Nike stock price, Amazon's settlement and the shutdown were all covered by Kiplinger this week — but why? How much do you know about the week's financial news?
It's been another busy week on the financial front with Kiplinger covering topics as far ranging as Amazon's settlement with the FTC, the government shutdown and changes due to the new tax and spending bill. So, how much do you remember from the past seven days? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.
If you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Stories making the news
- I'm a Financial Adviser: Don't Believe These Five Myths About Annuities
- Student Loan Shake-Up: What the OBBB Means for Parent PLUS Borrowers, From a Financial Aid Expert
- What Happens to Your Money in a Government Shutdown?
- The Amazon Settlement: Key Dates, Claim Eligibility and More
- IRS Tax Benefits Going Away in 2026
- New Tax Rules: Income the IRS Won’t Touch in 2025
- S&P 500 Sees New Highs on Shutdown Day: Stock Market Today
- Warren Buffett Stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio
- Three Out-Of-The-Box Retirement Moves the Wealthy Swear by
- Government Shutdown Could Delay 2026 Social Security COLA Announcement
