Kiplinger Quiz of the Week: Test Yourself on the Week's Stories

It's been another busy week on the financial front with Kiplinger covering topics as far ranging as Amazon's settlement with the FTC, the government shutdown and changes due to the new tax and spending bill. So, how much do you remember from the past seven days? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.



If you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.

Stories making the news

Want try more quizzes? Try last week's news quiz, or try a different one from our quiz archive.

Read more on the Kiplinger stories featured in our news quiz: