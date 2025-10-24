Kiplinger News Quiz, Oct 24 — Dave Ramsey's second biggest mistake?
We covered the Netflix stock slump, estate taxes and Dave Ramsey's words of wisdom this week, but why? Test yourself on the latest financial and business news.
It's been another busy week on the financial front with Kiplinger covering Netflix's stock slump, estate taxes and Dave Ramsey's words of wisdom on retirement dos and don'ts, among other stories. But how much do you remember about the week's financial and business news? Our editors have put together a quiz to test your knowledge... (And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.)
Test yourself with last week's quiz, or dig into our quiz archive and play more of our retirement, tax or investing-themed quizzes.
Read more on our featured topics
Read more on the topics featured in this week's Kiplinger quiz:
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
- Dave Ramsey Tells Us the Biggest Retirement Mistake You Can Make
- If You're Within 10 Years of Retiring, Do This Today
- Keys to Retirement Happiness That Have Nothing to Do With Money
- What’s the New 2026 Estate Tax Exemption Amount?
- Another IRS 1099-K Threshold Change to Know for Your 2025 Taxes
- Dow Adds 516 Points on Broad Optimism: Stock Market Today
- Stock Market Sees Dow Beat 334-Point Retreat on Tech Bite
- Social Security Payment Schedule for 2026
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
Eight Factors to Consider When Considering a Roth Conversion
Roth conversions, which transform traditional IRAs into Roth IRAs, are a powerful retirement and tax tool. Here are eight facts to get you started.
-
New Opportunity Zone Rules Triple Tax Benefits: Your Strategy
New IRS guidance just reshaped the opportunity zone landscape for 2027. Here's what high-net-worth investors need to know about the enhanced rural benefits.