Take the Celebrity Estate Planning Quiz: Are You Sting, Shaq or Elton?

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When it comes to passing down a lifetime of hard-earned wealth, no two legacies look the same. Some high-profile stars, such as Sting, plan to spend down their fortunes to teach their heirs self-reliance. Others, like Shaquille O'Neal, demand advanced degrees and business proposals before opening the vault. A few, like Elton John, aim to hit just the right note — providing security without spoiling the next generation.
Which iconic approach mirrors your own financial philosophy? Answer these seven quick questions to uncover your celebrity estate planning archetype — and discover whether your style aligns with Sting "The Self-Made Spender," Shaq "The Milestone Mentor," or Elton John "The Middle-Ground Mentor."
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Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.