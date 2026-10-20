Take the Celebrity Estate Planning Quiz: Are You Sting, Shaq or Elton?

Answer 7 quick questions to uncover which iconic approach to passing down wealth matches your personal philosophy.

Donna LeValley&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
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When it comes to passing down a lifetime of hard-earned wealth, no two legacies look the same. Some high-profile stars, such as Sting, plan to spend down their fortunes to teach their heirs self-reliance. Others, like Shaquille O'Neal, demand advanced degrees and business proposals before opening the vault. A few, like Elton John, aim to hit just the right note — providing security without spoiling the next generation.

Which iconic approach mirrors your own financial philosophy? Answer these seven quick questions to uncover your celebrity estate planning archetype — and discover whether your style aligns with Sting "The Self-Made Spender," Shaq "The Milestone Mentor," or Elton John "The Middle-Ground Mentor."

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Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 