Are You Entitled? A Social Security Spousal Benefits Quiz

Spousal benefits are a core feature of Social Security, designed to provide financial security to married individuals and divorced spouses who may have limited or no work history of their own. Understanding this often-complex benefit is crucial for retirement planning, as the choices you and your spouse make can maximize your family's total lifetime income.

Test your knowledge on concepts like the primary insurance amount (PIA), claiming age reductions and the rules for divorced beneficiaries with this 10-question quiz on the basics of Social Security spousal benefits.

And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

