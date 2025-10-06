Are You Entitled? A Social Security Spousal Benefits Quiz

Spousal benefits are a core feature of Social Security, designed to provide financial security to married individuals and divorced spouses who may have limited or no work history of their own. Understanding this often-complex benefit is crucial for retirement planning, as the choices you and your spouse make can maximize your family's total lifetime income.

Test your knowledge on concepts like the primary insurance amount (PIA), claiming age reductions and the rules for divorced beneficiaries with this 10-question quiz on the basics of Social Security spousal benefits.

And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 

