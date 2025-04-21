Earn a 50% Discount to The Cultivist With Capital One Venture X

Travel rewards credit cards come with many enticing perks. You can load up on points and miles on everyday purchases, then use them to score discount travel.

And tucked in many credit card programs are other perks. Some reward you with complimentary hotel upgrades, free attractions, even resort credits.

Moreover, if you enjoy the finer things in life like visiting art museums, this one perk from Capital One deserves a closer look.

Get 50% off The Cultivist membership

One of the lesser known perks for Capital One Venture X cardholders is a discounted Enthusiast membership to The Cultivist.

What's The Cultivist? It's a membership club that entitles members and one guest to free art museum access to some of the best spots in the world.

Experience the classic works of the Renaissance in London at the Royal Academy. Or take in Amy Sherald: American Sublime at SFMOMA.

Of course, to receive a discounted membership, you'll need a Capital One Venture X card.

Capital One Venture X Cardholders receive a 50% discount on a one-year The Cultivist membership. It allows you and a friend to tour the world's finest art museums for less. Keep in mind the card carries a $395 annual fee, but you can use perks like this to offset the costs.

How does redemption work?

If you have a Venture X card, you can buy The Enthusiast membership for 50% off the regular price. The Enthusiast membership normally costs $440 annually, but cardholders receive a one-year subscription for only $220.

For the second year, it auto renews at $220. In essence, you're getting a two-year membership for the price of one year.

With the membership, you can visit more than 60 museums around the world for free. This works better if you plan to travel to larger U.S. cities like Chicago or San Francisco, or if you plan to go to Europe.

You can use The Cultivist app to book tickets ahead of time so you don't have to wait in longer lines. And your membership grants you other perks, such as in-person private hours, online guest talks and destination itineraries.

Which museums are included?

Some of the top destinations include:

Musée Picasso: Paris, France

Doge's Palace: Venice Italy

Museum of Modern Art (MOMA): New York City, New York

Los Angeles County Museum of Art: Los Angeles, California

The Royal Academy of Arts: London, England

The Cultivist has a full list of eligible museums. That way, when you plan your next getaway, you have one or several attractions you can take advantage of, while saving time and money.

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

The bottom line

Travel is the gift of exploration. And if you have the right travel reward credit cards, you can save on unique experiences you'll remember for the rest of your life.

Capital One Venture X cardholders can use their card to score a 50% discount on The Cultivist membership. This entitles you and a guest to free tickets to some of the world's best art museums for less.

Just remember that many travel reward cards come with annual fees. So, using programs like this is a great way to offset some of that expense.

