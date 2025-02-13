Get 60% Off Peacock for a Limited Time

Peacock is offering a deal too sweet to pass up. New subscribers can get a year of Peacock premium for $29.99. That's a savings of 60% when compared to its regular $79.99 price. You'll need to sign up by February 18 to take advantage.

If you haven't tried the service yet, I recommend it. Peacock is one of the better values in streaming. It offers classic shows like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation". You can also stream newer shows like "Yellowstone."

On top of this, Peacock features live sports offerings to whet the appetite of sports fans. From B1G football and basketball games to Olympic sports, golf and the NFL's Sunday night football games, there's something for everyone in your household.

How to sign up for Peacock's discount

Keep in mind this deal is for new subscribers only. If you are one and want to take advantage, you can sign up here:

This promotion is for Peacock premium, its ad-supported plan. You'll want to choose the annual option to take advantage of the discount. It brings the monthly cost down to $2.49, which is exceptional when compared to ad-supported options offered by Hulu ($9.99), Netflix ($7.99) or Max ($9.99).

While Peacock doesn't extend this discount to its ad-free plan, one of the nice things about the service is when you stream a movie through it, it plays all the commercials up front. That way, you can enjoy your content without any interruptions. However, TV shows do have commercial breaks throughout.

Another feature Peacock offers are themed channels for sports, Hallmark, news, crime and mysteries. You can also stream older "Law & Order", "Saturday Night Live" and other NBC-branded content with specialty channels.

Lastly, some new Hollywood releases find their way to Peacock. The platform has "Twisters" currently and will carry "Wicked", "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Jurassic World Rebirth" in the upcoming months.

The bottom line

Peacock offers a sweet deal for new subscribers. From now through February 18, you'll pay only $29.99 for Peacock's ad-supported annual plan. That comes down to $2.49 per month, making it a much more affordable option than plans from Hulu or Max.

This deal gives you a chance to stream live sports, NBC and Bravo! shows and the latest Hollywood blockbusters. It's a great way to treat yourself to a year of outstanding content for less.