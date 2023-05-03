Amazon Free $5: How to Bag This 'Mother's Day Deal'

Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon is giving away a free $5 credit (opens in new tab) probably aimed at the millions of people buying Mother’s Day gifts, but of course, the reality is you can use it however you want.

In order to bag your free $5 credit, you need to be an Amazon Prime member and you'll need to buy an eGift card of $50 or more through May 14. If you do, you will get a code for the free $5, according to our friends at Tom’s Guide (opens in new tab), which recently revealed this deal.

As you can see from the terms, you don’t need to be buying anything for Mother’s Day to score the bonus credit.

Tom’s Guide says: “It's a small credit, but it's essentially free money that Amazon is handing out. And nothing's stopping you from purchasing the eGift card for yourself and pocketing the $50 card and $5 credit. (You can then use that to get mom a bigger Mother's Day gift, right?)”

While you need to be a Prime member to get the deal, Tom’s Guide points out that you can also get the freebie if you’re signed up for an Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab). Amazon Prime gets you access to same-day delivery, access to millions of songs via Amazon Music, access to Prime Video and lots more.

For other ways to save at Amazon, see our guide to Prime member benefits and Amazon’s secret warehouse of bargains.

The Amazon Free $5 Deal Won't Be Right for Everyone

Retailers often work their deals this way by only giving you a freebie if you make a purchase. It’s a clever way to get you to spend, which is why you should exercise caution. If you weren’t planning on spending that sort of money at Amazon anyway, then think twice about if you need it. But if you're a regular customer or you were planning on buying something anyway then a free $5 is nothing to sniff at.

In case you didn’t know, Mother’s Day is on May 14. A quick note to say that we know Mother’s Day can be a difficult day for some, though of course, you don’t need to be buying something for that event to get the $5 credit.