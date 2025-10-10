Sam's Club Extends A Popular Shopping Perk
The retailer has adopted a new policy on Sundays and holidays. Learn what it is and how to save on a membership.
You asked, and Sam's Club listened. After overwhelming demand, Sam's Club will expand its shopping hours on Sundays and holidays.
Sunday shoppers had access to the warehouse from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. That will change to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Sunday, October 12. Sam's Club Plus members will continue to have one hour of early access at 8 a.m. on Sundays.
Further, the retailer is also expanding operations during holiday hours. On New Year's Eve, Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day, instead of closing at 6 p.m., they will close at 8.
If you're curious about joining Sam's Club, I'll break down how much a membership is and whether it's worth it.
How much is a Sam's Club membership?
Sam's Club has two membership tiers. The Club Membership is your basic, get-in-the-door plan. This plan is perfect if you want to try it out and see if it works for you.
Best of all, there is currently a deal where you can get an annual Club membership for $15, saving you 70% off the regular price of $50:
Stack Social is offering up to $60 off a one-year Sam's Plus membership. Get the basic Club membership for just $15 (regularly $50) or the upgraded Plus membership for just $50 (regularly $110).
Then there's the Plus membership. This elevated plan grants you one hour of early shopping access each day at the warehouse. On top of that, you'll earn 2% cash back on everything you buy, up to an annual cap of $500, and free shipping on all orders exceeding $50.
Right now is an excellent time to upgrade because of the ongoing deal. If you're a new member, you can buy a Plus membership for $50, saving you 54% off the original price of $110.
If you're a current Club member, you won't qualify for this incentive, but you can upgrade your membership through the Sam's Club app or by visiting your local store and speaking with customer service.
Is Sam's Club a good deal?
I've been a Sam's Club member for over six months, and like many warehouse clubs, it offers cost savings, making it well worth the membership… if it fits your needs.
I used it mainly for baby supplies. Having a 4-month-old means I'm going through diapers, wipes and formula at warp speed, but I'm also saving $20 on every formula purchase because it's much less expensive than what other retailers charge.
Sam's Club is also one of the easiest shopping experiences I've encountered. Their "scan and go" feature means I can scan items as I add them to the cart, check out before reaching the front, and bypass sometimes long lines with cashiers.
However, there are things I've found there that are not the best deals. Their gas, while convenient, isn't less expensive than others in my area. And if you're a Club member and need an item shipped, it's $8. Plus members will also pay $8 for orders shipped under $50.
Overall, Sam's Club expanding store hours on Sundays and holidays is excellent news for shoppers who need more flexible times to coincide with their schedules. And if you're on the fence about trying them, the $15 sale on the Club membership is an affordable way to check out the store.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
