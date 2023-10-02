No Powerball Winner Pushes Jackpot Over $1 Billion

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion - the fourth-largest in the game's history - on Saturday, September 30, after no one matched all six numbers drawn.

The next drawing is Monday, October 2, which will have a lump-sum cash payment option of about about $478.2 million after taxes .

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46. The red Powerball was 22.

Two tickets - one in Indiana and one in North Carolina - matched all five white balls with the added Match 5 and Power Play of 2x, and won $2 million in prizes. Five additional tickets - two in Florida, one in Maryland, one in Minnesota and one in Pennsylvania - matched all five white balls for the Match 5 prize of $1 million each.

Saturday marked the 32nd consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner. The jackpot was previously won on July 19 when a grand prize winner in California took home $1.08 billion .

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the Jackpot stands at one in 292.2 million.

How Powerball works

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers. The five white balls are numbered between one and 69 and the one red Powerball is numbered between one and 26.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each, and the game is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times.

However, the 10x multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less, and the Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million.

Jackpot winners can choose one of two options when receiving their prize. They can take the payout in a lump sum, which is the most common choice, or they can opt for an annuity. The annuity is paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

Mega Millions Hits $300 million

While Powerball’s $1 billion grand prize is making headlines now, you might also want to take a look at the Mega Millions jackpot , which has reached $300 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, at 11pm ET.