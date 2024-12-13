Do You Feel Like Somebody’s Watching You? It's Your Car

We all like having privacy. We do not like having our privacy invaded. Nope, don’t like it, not one darn tootin’ bit. As you may have guessed, I’m going to tell you next that you have not only given your consent to be spied on, you are, in fact, being watched. You can check out my video about this:

Is Your Car Watching You? How Modern Vehicles Collect Driver Data - YouTube Watch On

If you drive any of these vehicles — Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Acura, Ford, Cadillac, Lincoln, Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler, Toyota, Subaru, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, GMC, Buick, Chevrolet and Nissan (that’s, like, well, pretty much all of us, right?) — then read on to find out what you have agreed to hand over to the manufacturer of your vehicle. What’s more, 84% of those manufacturers share or sell the information they’re collecting on you.

According to a report by the Mozilla Foundation, auto manufacturers are looking at everything you do in your car — and I mean everything. Sure, they are monitoring the stuff you’d expect them to care about, like how fast you are driving, how hard you are braking and when you make sharp right turns at 55 mph (not that any of us would do that). Some of that information is also being shared, or should I say, sold to insurance companies. Yes, you read that right. How do you think that is going to impact your auto insurance premium?

It gets worse. Some are actually recording you in your car (even when you haven’t put on makeup or shaved). They use internal cameras to record your facial expressions in relation to how you are driving. And, wait for it, they’re even recording people who have sex in their car! True story. Some videos that were shared internally by a Tesla employee included naked people, road rage incidents, car crashes and other images of people in less-than-flattering circumstances.

Karl Susman Social Links Navigation President, Susman Insurance Agency Karl is an insurance agency owner, insurance expert witness in state, federal and criminal courts, and radio talk show host. For more than 30 years, Karl has helped consumers understand the complex world of insurance. He provides actionable advice and distills complex insurance concepts into understandable options. He appears regularly in the media, offering commentary and analysis of insurance industry news, and advises lawmakers on legislation, programs and policies.

You signed the paperwork

If you’re not annoyed enough at this point, let me take it up another notch. How about I tell you that when you purchased your car, you gave consent for your vehicle’s manufacturer to not only record you but also to let the company share that information? The overwhelming response from the automobile manufacturers when news broke about this issue was to say that they did provide either disclosure of their privacy policies or specifically had language written into their vehicle purchase agreements that we all sign when making the purchase.

You know how fast we scroll through these online contracts and then click on the I Have Read and Agree button? Well, turns out that in that massive stack of paperwork you are handed and expected to sign while enduring the stressful ordeal of buying or leasing a car is wording that you are just hunky-dory with allowing your vehicle to record anything and everything it possibly can.

Why would they do this?

If you are wondering why your car manufacturer would give a rat’s tush if you wear white after Labor Day, the answer will not be in any way surprising. It’s the Benjamins. Yes, that information on you is sold and resold to data brokers. Nothing creepy at all about that, is there? Data brokers buy and sell data about you — everything from the car you drive, the clothes you wear, the apps you use, where you go and how you get there. Advertisers pay big bucks for this data because it helps them be laser-focused on their marketing to you. Imagine you like a particular band of clothing. Think of how much it is worth to that clothing company to be able to push ads and discounts to you while you’re browsing online. Short answer: a lot. A whole lot.

What’s the takeaway here? Privacy is dead. You probably already knew that, considering how many cameras there are everywhere in general. Is your phone listening to you? Perhaps. Is your smart speaker listening to you? Yes, by design. Is your boss monitoring your emails? Yes, and enjoying every minute of it. And finally, is your car literally watching and listening to you? The answer is a resounding yes.

