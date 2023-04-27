Three Ways to Teach Your Kids to Save Money

Previous Next 3/3

3. Show Them How.

Talking to kids about saving isn’t enough — showing them how to save is another thing. One example is my nearly 8-year-old’s lunch money. I purposefully don’t give him exact change for school lunch. I tell him he can spend $1 on a treat (if he’s well-behaved) and that he should have some money left. Depending on the week, I give him options — sometimes I tell him to bring that money back to me or put it in his wallet to save or donate — and then I follow through and make sure he didn’t spend it. If he asks about getting special treats or toys, I’ll remind him to save his extra lunch money for it. When he finally gets it, I’ll ask him how long it took, and it makes that treat even sweeter.

It’s also important to start saving for college, and in addition to the college accounts that we fund, we also created UTMA accounts (Uniform Transfers to Minors Act), which are accounts created under a state's law to hold gifts or transfers that a minor has received, similar to a 529 account). We add birthday money or gifts from relatives for special occasions to these accounts.

Instead of letting the kids buy another toy, we instead tell them that we are going to put the money in the bank, invest it and save it for something special in the future. They will have access to this one day and will hopefully understand its importance and practice the habits we have been exhibiting their whole lives.

We also talk about future goals and hopes, like what they want to be or study when they get older, or what big trips they want to take. Asking them questions as simple as if they could have a nice house or a nice car can be a fun way to get them thinking about long-term goals but also making big financial choices.

While there are many ways to help teach your children to save, these are some that have worked in our household. Being a parent is the hardest job in the world, and it’s difficult to make choices and use techniques designed to create good habits 20 years from now. But hopefully my examples help you create some good financial practices to teach your children how to save for now and in the future.

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC (“HH”) is an SEC registered investment adviser located in Long Beach, California. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about HH, including our registration status, fees, and services can be found at www.halberthargrove.com. This blog is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. It should not be construed as a solicitation to offer personal securities transactions or provide personalized investment advice. The information provided does not constitute any legal, tax or accounting advice. We recommend that you seek the advice of a qualified attorney and accountant.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC (opens in new tab) or with FINRA (opens in new tab).