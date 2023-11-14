Walmart Expands Health Insurance Reach in Florida

Walmart Health has reached two separate deals aimed at increasing access to affordable health care service options in Florida.

In an agreement with Ambetter from Sunshine Health — which provides insurance plans through the Florida health insurance marketplace — Walmart Health centers will become the preferred providers under Ambetter's Value Plan . The deal covers Florida's Clay, Duval, Hillsborough, Orange, Osceola, Pasco and Seminole counties.

The agreement, which includes access to more than 20 Walmart Health centers, expands on an existing relationship between the companies, Walmart said. The collaboration began earlier this year with an agreement to enhance awareness of Medicaid redetermination efforts and expand access to marketplace health insurance within Walmart Health centers.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

The move follows the November 1 launch of the open enrollment period at Healthcare.gov, the federal government's insurance marketplace designed to offer affordable health coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The ACA enrollment period ends on January 15.

In the second deal, Walmart has partnered with Orlando Health, a non-profit network of community and specialty hospitals, to provide care coordination services for Orlando, Florida, area residents. The companies aim to improve communication between Walmart and Orlando healthcare sites and ensure quick transitions for patients from provider to provider.

“By collaborating with Walmart Health and focusing on care coordination in the shared patient populations, we’ll be better positioned to more quickly identify patient needs and improve outcomes together in the Orlando area,” said Cary D’Ortona, Orlando Health senior vice president and Orlando Health Medical Group president.

Walmart, which has been expanding its healthcare footprint in Florida, now has 23 Walmart Health centers in the state that are adjacent to Walmart Supercenters. They provide services including primary care, behavioral health and dental care.

ACA marketplace open enrollment is underway

Last year, more than 16.3 million people found coverage through state-based ACA marketplace health plans, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

To find out whether you qualify for a plan, enroll or compare insurance plans and prices, visit Healthcare.gov.