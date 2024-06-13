Father's Day 2024: 20 Amazing Gifts

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 16. To all the great dads, stepdads and grandpas out there, we salute you with 20 amazing steals! No plaid or striped ties this year! These gifts stand out for their love, novelty and thoughtfulness, from steak and socks, to grilling tools and golf balls.

Even if he says he has everything, or wants nothing at all, you’re sure to get a smile and win over that special man in your life this Father’s Day. We found items if you’re pinching pennies and also things when you feel like busting the bank. But hurry, June 16 is just around the corner.

Send Dad the perfect gift, plus earn a $30 E-Reward Card when you place an order of $89 or more between 06/07/24 and 06/16/24. Right now save 59% on steak and burgers — 29 total items, regular price $241.94. Now only $99.99.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Whether he likes beer or hot sauce, you’ll find a club that keeps giving all year long. Try out the Wine Club, where each month he’ll get new selections of hard-to-find, premium wines from award-winning and boutique wineries around the world. Right now, get 2 bottles delivered every month for $50.95/month.

Find hundreds of items for the man in your life, like the Grillmaster's Cookout Caddy — Keep your BBQ-ing tools together and within arm’s reach with this handcrafted personalized wooden carrying case for as low as $65 .

Give dad a gift to snuggle up to with this Day And Night Pullover Hoodie. You save $35. Now only $70.

A MasterClass subscription gives Dad the chance to learn from experts and leaders in the fields of tech, food, entertainment and more. New classes are added all the time, so he’ll never run out of things to master. Get up to 50% off this Father's Day.

Get dad what he’s always wanted (and needs) — Ultimate Ears — BOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Save $54. Now only $95.99.

Give the perfect gift for Father’s Day and choose from dozens of great deals from under $25, like the Armor All Care Kit 7-Count Car Exterior Wash/Wax for only $19.98. Or buy the Blackstone 28" Griddle and Cover Bundle 2-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill for only $248 (save $50) and get a buy one get one free tool kit.

Help dad relax with the Mo Cuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager that is sure to release the tension in his neck and ease his aching muscles. Regular price $49.99. Save 20%, now only $39.95.

Dad will love the unbeatable coziness of these Wicked Good Moccasins from LL Bean in your choice of sizes, colors and widths. Now only $89.

The Black Diamond Spot 400 is a headlamp that provides long-lasting battery life and reliable performance that your dad is sure to love year after year. Available in a variety of colors for $49.95.

Give dad a good ole' belly laugh with this “You Can't Scare Me, I Have Kids” Men’s T-Shirt. Choose from sizes Medium to 3XXX for only $19.99.

Enter and share how your dad marks his Titleist golf balls for a chance to win a year’s supply of golf balls as well as one special dozen, signed and marked by tour players.

Get great deals on socks for dad, like the Men's Yarn Goblin Micro Crew Lightweight Hiking Sock for $24. Then enter your dad’s email to win seven pairs of Darn Tough socks, all covered by Darn Tough's unconditional lifetime guarantee.

Get this fantastic Made In carbon steel wok for the man in your life that loves to cook food that tastes (and looks) great. Now only $139.

Save on dozens of items for Father’s Day! Get 25% all Carhartt footwear, or 25% OFF Force top gear for when things heat up this summer.

Treat dad to Apple accessories this year, like the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for only $179.00.

Dads love their coffee. Now he can enjoy the rich taste every day with an AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso-style Maker with Chamber, Plunger and Filters. Save 20%, now only $31.95.

Is dad an avid fisherman? If so, check out Lew’s Tackle Backpack, complete with Four (4) Medium Sized Utility Boxes, rain cover, waist belt and durable 900D fabric for only $64.99. If he likes golf instead, get him a One Year GolfPass+ Membership, with Peacock Included, for $79.99.

What dad doesn’t like multitools? This year surprise him with an ultra-light, full-size multi-tool with a knife blade made with premium 154CM steel from Leatherman. Now $89.95.

Celebrate this Father’s Day with a portrait he’ll treasure his entire life, hand painted by professional artists. Just choose a medium, select the artist, and upload photos for a one-of-a-kind gift. From only $29.