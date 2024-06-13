Father's Day 2024: 20 Amazing Gifts
Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 16. This year, choose a gift (or gifts) that he’ll love from Omaha Steaks, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Carhartt and more
Father's Day is this Sunday, June 16. To all the great dads, stepdads and grandpas out there, we salute you with 20 amazing steals! No plaid or striped ties this year! These gifts stand out for their love, novelty and thoughtfulness, from steak and socks, to grilling tools and golf balls.
Even if he says he has everything, or wants nothing at all, you’re sure to get a smile and win over that special man in your life this Father’s Day. We found items if you’re pinching pennies and also things when you feel like busting the bank. But hurry, June 16 is just around the corner.
Omaha Steaks
Send Dad the perfect gift, plus earn a $30 E-Reward Card when you place an order of $89 or more between 06/07/24 and 06/16/24. Right now save 59% on steak and burgers — 29 total items, regular price $241.94. Now only $99.99.
Gift of the Month Clubs
Whether he likes beer or hot sauce, you’ll find a club that keeps giving all year long. Try out the Wine Club, where each month he’ll get new selections of hard-to-find, premium wines from award-winning and boutique wineries around the world. Right now, get 2 bottles delivered every month for $50.95/month.
Uncommon Goods
Find hundreds of items for the man in your life, like the Grillmaster's Cookout Caddy — Keep your BBQ-ing tools together and within arm’s reach with this handcrafted personalized wooden carrying case for as low as $65 .
Cotopaxi
Give dad a gift to snuggle up to with this Day And Night Pullover Hoodie. You save $35. Now only $70.
MasterClass
A MasterClass subscription gives Dad the chance to learn from experts and leaders in the fields of tech, food, entertainment and more. New classes are added all the time, so he’ll never run out of things to master. Get up to 50% off this Father's Day.
Best Buy
Get dad what he’s always wanted (and needs) — Ultimate Ears — BOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Save $54. Now only $95.99.
Lowe’s
Give the perfect gift for Father’s Day and choose from dozens of great deals from under $25, like the Armor All Care Kit 7-Count Car Exterior Wash/Wax for only $19.98. Or buy the Blackstone 28" Griddle and Cover Bundle 2-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill for only $248 (save $50) and get a buy one get one free tool kit.
Amazon
Help dad relax with the Mo Cuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager that is sure to release the tension in his neck and ease his aching muscles. Regular price $49.99. Save 20%, now only $39.95.
LL Bean
Dad will love the unbeatable coziness of these Wicked Good Moccasins from LL Bean in your choice of sizes, colors and widths. Now only $89.
REI
The Black Diamond Spot 400 is a headlamp that provides long-lasting battery life and reliable performance that your dad is sure to love year after year. Available in a variety of colors for $49.95.
Amazon
Give dad a good ole' belly laugh with this “You Can't Scare Me, I Have Kids” Men’s T-Shirt. Choose from sizes Medium to 3XXX for only $19.99.
Titleist
Enter and share how your dad marks his Titleist golf balls for a chance to win a year’s supply of golf balls as well as one special dozen, signed and marked by tour players.
Darn Tough
Get great deals on socks for dad, like the Men's Yarn Goblin Micro Crew Lightweight Hiking Sock for $24. Then enter your dad’s email to win seven pairs of Darn Tough socks, all covered by Darn Tough's unconditional lifetime guarantee.
Made In
Get this fantastic Made In carbon steel wok for the man in your life that loves to cook food that tastes (and looks) great. Now only $139.
Carhartt
Save on dozens of items for Father’s Day! Get 25% all Carhartt footwear, or 25% OFF Force top gear for when things heat up this summer.
Apple
Treat dad to Apple accessories this year, like the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for only $179.00.
Amazon
Dads love their coffee. Now he can enjoy the rich taste every day with an AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso-style Maker with Chamber, Plunger and Filters. Save 20%, now only $31.95.
Costco
Is dad an avid fisherman? If so, check out Lew’s Tackle Backpack, complete with Four (4) Medium Sized Utility Boxes, rain cover, waist belt and durable 900D fabric for only $64.99. If he likes golf instead, get him a One Year GolfPass+ Membership, with Peacock Included, for $79.99.
Leatherman
What dad doesn’t like multitools? This year surprise him with an ultra-light, full-size multi-tool with a knife blade made with premium 154CM steel from Leatherman. Now $89.95.
Paint Your Life
Celebrate this Father’s Day with a portrait he’ll treasure his entire life, hand painted by professional artists. Just choose a medium, select the artist, and upload photos for a one-of-a-kind gift. From only $29.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
