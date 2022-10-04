Some Google Maps Users May Get Free Wireless Service for the Rest of 2022
Some super users, called Local Guides, are being offered free Google Fi cellular service for the remainder of 2022. Here’s what to do.
If free wireless service for the rest of 2022 sounds like a journey worth taking, consider turning to Google Maps as your navigation tool – and start contributing.
Google Fi, Google’s cell phone service, is offering select users free Google Fi service until the end of the year, the website AndroidCentral reports.
With average monthly cell phone rates at around $906 to $1,281 a year, free cell phone service would save you $226 to $320 through the end of 2022. Google Fi monthly plans cost $20-$40 for unlimited data.
So how do you get on board? Google is apparently aiming the offer at super users of Google Maps, called Local Guides, who contribute to making the service more accurate by providing descriptions, reviews and photos of small businesses, travel destinations and more.
It works like this: You sign up and start contributing. Then Google apparently finds you; access isn’t something you can apply for. Reports say Google started emailing select users the offer over the weekend.
And the smartest way to use Google Fi, which utilizes T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular towers, is to have a Design for Fi phone, which includes Google Pixel phones and select Samsung Galaxy phones. Google Fi is a MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator, which utilizes the major cell phone carriers but usually offers plans lower in price.
Local Guides who get the Google Fi offer have until Oct. 31 to redeem it, reports say.
