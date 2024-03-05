Get Two Free Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme on Super Tuesday

Doughnut lovers. Listen up! Krispy Kreme is giving away two free Original Glazed® doughnuts today March 5th, because Super Tuesday is so much better with doughnuts. It’s Krispy Kreme’s version of Super TWOsday, according to the company, and you don’t need to show your “I Voted” sticker to walk away with a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

Don’t worry if your state isn’t one of the 15 states and one territory holding an election on Super Tuesday. The free doughnuts offer is “Happy All Around” in stores across the nation, not just in those with primary elections — both in-shop and drive-thru.

"While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

The Krispy Kreme story

Krispy Kreme is known for its signature Original Glazed doughnuts, made from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged since the company rolled out its first doughnut back in 1937 (nearly 80 years ago). Krispy Kreme doughnuts are known for their light and fluffy texture and sweet glaze. But that’s not all.

In addition to doughnuts, Krispy Kreme serves coffee in their signature green cups, espresso-based drinks, frozen drinks and iced beverages, and more. And, in some locations, you can order bagels, sandwiches, and other breakfast items. The chain also offers limited-edition treats at different times of the year and on holidays, as well as new flavors such as the Cake Batter Doughnut.

Fun Facts

The specific dough recipe is a closely guarded trade secret.

Krispy Kreme sold a record-breaking 1.6 billion doughnuts In 2022.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries, according to a 2021 press release.

Krispy Kreme opened a new location in Paris in 2023 and the company anticipates launching in Brazil between the end of 2024 and early 2025.