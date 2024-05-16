Grab Some Napkins. We're Dishing Up the Best Barbecue Spots in America

If there is anything that gives traditionally good ‘ole apple pie a run for its money, it might just be barbecue. And if just the thought of juicy tender barbecue has your mouth watering, then you’re in for a treat.

Yelp just released a list of the Top 100 Barbecue Spots in 2024. From across the country, people weighed in on which barbecue hotspots had the best sticky sweet baby back ribs, smoked apple whiskey pork tacos or smoked brisket, and came up with the best 100 spots. We've narrowed that list down to the top 10. Plus, today is National Barbecue Day. So what a good excuse to eat some barbecue.

Ready for some finger-lickin’ good barbecue? You've come to the right place.

Located in Johnson, Arkansas, Wright’s offers up the smoky tenderness of real barbecue cooked on an open flame, 100% wood fire, on a pit. Try their half-rack of ribs, smoked brisket, chicken and turkey with sides of mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes or mac and cheese. And, don't forget dessert.

With almost 1,000 5-star reviews on Yelp, the sweet tenderness of CorkScrew’s Texas-style barbecue can’t be denied. From prime Creekstone brisket, pork ribs and house tacos to sides made from scratch, it might be hard to find a better barbecue in all of Texas. CorkScrew BBQ is located in Spring, Texas.

Who says you can’t get great Texas barbecue in Arizona? Sink your teeth into tender beef ribs, brisket sandwiches, pork ribs and jalapeno cheddar sausage at Eric’s Family Barbecue located in Avondale, Arizona. And don't forget the sides, like delicious mac ’n’ cheese and perfect French fries. Craving great barbecue? You are in for a treat.

Yelp reviewers can’t say enough about the tasty goodness of Tyler’s Barbecue, located in Amarillo, Texas. Just a quick look at the menu will have your stomach growling over their chopped brisket or pulled pork sandwiches, satisfying meat plate with up to four meats, two sides and Texas toast, or their green chili mac ’n’ cheese — and that’s just for starters.

Located in Boulder City, Nevada, Fox Smokehouse BBQ will satisfy your need for good old-fashioned barbecue with tender brisket, pulled pork, tri-tip, burnt ends, Flintstones-style beef ribs, and award-winning rubs and sauces. And, be sure to try the fried okra, a customer favorite.

Located in a former gas station in Kansas City, Kansas, a city known for barbecue, Joe’s boasts smoky tender burnt ends, beef brisket, a sandwich called the Z-Man and more, served up with champion-level super-secret spices, rubs, and marinades (and more than 3,500 5-star reviews on Yelp).

Craving some good Texas-style barbecue outside of Texas? Haywood Smokehouse serves over-the-top tender and delicious beef brisket, pulled pork, burnt-end baked beans, Brunswick stew and complimentary sides. In fact, this place is so good that it can be crowded at 4:30 pm on a Wednesday. Ready for good old-fashioned barbecue? Check out Haywood Smokehouse located in Waynesville, North Carolina.

The Firehole Bar-B-Que restaurant, located in West Yellowstone, Montana, is open every day at noon until sold out. The food is so good that chef Guy Fieri once paused his family vacation to film a segment of his TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at this barbecue joint. Stop in and you’ll feast on pulled pork and beef brisket sandwiches, pork ribs, buffalo sausage and their amazing corn salad.

If you have a passion for authentic Southern barbecue, stop by this family-owned and run restaurant in Pensacola, Florida. You’ll be glad you did. You’ll feast on fall-off-the-bone riblets (burnt ends and tips of the pork ribs), beef brisket and pulled pork, and for dessert, their famous lemon cream pie. Hot Spot Barbecue makes sure only the best meats are selected, seasoned with their special dry rub, and cooked in outdoor smokers.

Yelpers say they’d give “50 stars” to this irresistible food stop in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Smothered in a salty-sweet rub before smoking, Delauder’s sneaky pig sandwich and beef brisket are some of the best you’ll find anywhere. And their homemade condiments and tasty sides, like fried mac ‘n’ cheese, make Delauder’s one of the top 100 restaurants in the country to visit, according to Yelp.

Ready for more “cue”? Check out the complete list of all 100 Top Barbecue Spots.

National Mimosa Day

And, in case you missed it, today, May 16 is also National Mimosa Day — a day set aside to be celebrated with gusto.

A mimosa is a cocktail made with equal parts orange juice and champagne or sparkling wine, usually served at brunch. But you can enjoy this cocktail at any time of day and with any meal, even barbecue. So grab a couple of friends and a fistful of napkins (barbecue can be messy) and say cheers to a day worth celebrating.