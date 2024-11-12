Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Free Trial
Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include a free three-month trial of its premium music subscription service.
While you're treating your loved ones to holiday deals, make sure to treat your ears to the gift of free music. Amazon offers a three-month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited. This offer is good for new subscribers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Music Unlimited gives you access to everything you’d get with Amazon Music but also has heaps of features designed to enhance your listening experience and find more music. Features include tracks in HD and Ultra HD audio quality, a growing catalog of Spatial Audio songs offering “a multidimensional audio experience,” and new releases from today's most popular artists.
Music Unlimited can also build playlists for you and make recommendations based on your listening habits. Crucially, it allows you to turn off "shuffle mode" so you can listen to your chosen songs in the order you want — a feature that’s not available on the lower tier Amazon Music subscription.
Amazon's Music Unlimited Black Friday offer
Get a free three-month upgrade to Music Unlimited, as part of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
This offer is open to you if you have an Amazon account and you haven’t already subscribed to Music Unlimited (or previously taken up a free trial).
Just remember to cancel at the end of the three months if you don’t want to keep listening, or the subscription will automatically renew and you’ll end up paying the $10.99 a month charge.
While Amazon runs trial offers on its subscription services throughout the year, this three-month Music Unlimited trial is worth considering if you’re a die-hard music fan. It gives you access to a premium music subscription service and saves you more than $30 — that’s music to our ears.
