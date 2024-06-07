15 Sweet Deals and Steals for National Donut Day 2024
Friday, June 7, is National Donut Day. Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, VooDoo Donuts, and more are giving away free donuts.
Two things in life are certain, people love donuts and people love getting a deal. National Donut Day combines the two. In fact, the first National Donut Day was established way back in 1938 by the Salvation Army as women served donuts (and other goodies) to soldiers during World War I, and the holiday is still going strong today.
If you love donuts, doughnuts, or donut holes, you’re in luck. Check out these purveyors of all things sweet, offering deals, freebies and bargains.
Krispy Kreme
Drive or walk to your nearest Krispy Kreme to find your favorite doughnut in person on June 7. You can also get a $2 original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at participating Krispy Kreme locations, either in-store or via drive-thru. Special or “limited edition” doughnuts are not part of the promotion. Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.
Dunkin’
National Donut Day means free donuts at Dunkin’. On June 7, head on over to any Dunkin’ location nationwide to enjoy a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last. If that’s not enough, join Dunkin’ Rewards today to start receiving exclusive offers and earning points to redeem for FREE Dunkin’ — including a FREE medium drink with purchase, just for signing up.
But that's not all:
- Jelly Roll, the country star, is sharing his expert donut advice just in time for the big day in a new video.
- Plus, the brand is releasing an entire collection of donut and Jelly (!!) inspired merchandise today at noon on ShopDunkin.com.
Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar doughnut on June 7. No purchase is necessary, but the deal is available in-store only. Then, sign up for text alerts from Duck Donuts today and enjoy a free donut with any purchase.
LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee
Get a free Ray’s Original Glazed doughnut when you visit any LaMar’s participating locations on June 7.
Shipley Donuts
Get a free doughnut with any purchase while supplies last at participating Shipley Donuts locations. No substitutions are allowed.
Voodoo Doughnuts
Get a dozen pink raised glazed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnuts for only $10 (that’s like getting two for free). And, so you don’t miss out on this deal, pre-order by calling the custom order line at 661-786-6366.
Burney's Sweets & More
Get a FREE plain glazed donut or croissant this Friday, June 7, at Burney’s. Or, get a dozen plain glazed donuts or croissants for $9.99. The offer is only valid at the Raleigh, NC, location, while supplies last.
Daylight Donuts
Daylight Donuts is offering a free glazed donut with any beverage purchase on June 7. Plus, at the end of the day, two lucky customers who signed up can win 1/2 dozen donuts free per month for the next 12 months. Raleigh, NC, location only.
7-Eleven
7-Eleven is offering a buy-one-get-one-free doughnut deal Friday through June 5 for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating locations, including Stripes stores.
Sheetz
From June 7-9, receive a free donut with the purchase of any Sheetz Bros coffee. Find the deal on the Sheetz app under the OFFERZ tab.
The Salty Donut
The Salty Donut, with locations in Florida, is offering customers $5 off 1/2 dozen donuts or $10 off one dozen. You can also receive free delivery through The Salty Donut app all day on Friday.
Hole-in-One Donuts
Hole-in-One Donuts, located in the Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs, Florida areas is offering one free regular donut per paying customer while supplies last.
Randy's Donuts
Randy’s Donuts is synonymous with California, and on June 7, the store is opening a brand-new location in Chula Vista. Visit the new location from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a free glazed donut. Plus, the first ten people to arrive will win free donuts for a whole year.
Parlor Doughnuts
Parlor Doughnuts, with locations in Colorado, is only charging $1 for a carnival donut and $5 off of a dozen.
Tim Horton's
This Friday, Tim Horton's rewards members can get a free doughnut by ordering a hot or iced drink on the app or online. Offer excludes fountain drinks and bottled beverages.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
