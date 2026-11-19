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Streaming is becoming cost-prohibitive for some households. It doesn't help that streaming services continually raise prices.
Peacock raised its prices four times in four years, while Netflix climbed to nearly $30 for its ad-free plan. With costs rising, finding deals becomes paramount. One of the smartest ways to save money and manage multiple services easily is to bundle.
This is what makes Fubo's newest offering intriguing. Here's what the new bundle entails and whether it's worth the switch.
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In its fourth-quarter fiscal report, Fubo, a live TV streaming service, announced a new content offering: Subscribers to Fubo's Pro and Elite Plans will get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads for free. That bundle on its own typically costs $12.99 monthly.
On top of the new deal, Fubo subscribers already get ESPN Unlimited for free if you have the Pro or Elite plans. Normally, Disney+ bundles Hulu and ESPN Unlimited together for $35.99 per month, so you could save up to $430 per year by bundling these services with Fubo.
Is switching to Fubo a smart move?
To qualify for the free Disney+ and Hulu bundle, you'll need to sign up for the Pro or Elite Plans. The Pro Plan is $88.99 per month and has 232 channels.
The Fubo Elite plan is $98.99, and it includes 293 channels with 4K streaming. Both plans feature unlimited recordings, which expire nine months after recording.
These plans are more expensive than other streaming or live television services. YouTube TV is $82.99 per month, while Sling TV has packages starting at $46 per month. Meanwhile, traditional cable and satellite packages often range from $80 to over $120 per month before accounting for regional sports network fees, broadcast fees and equipment rental charges.
But this deal generally pays off if you also pay for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited. Whether Fubo or another service is preferable also depends on your own channel selection priorities, regional sports coverage and desired add-ons.
Meanwhile, with Fubo, you receive Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN Unlimited for $88.99 per month plus tax with the Pro plan. That means you'll get the same services and save $30 per month, or $360 a year.
So, is this the right deal for you? It depends on your viewing habits and financial goals. If you're a casual viewer who only watches a few specific shows, paying nearly $90 a month for a live TV package may not make sense. You'd likely save far more by subscribing to standalone streaming apps as needed or cutting live TV altogether.
On the other hand, if you are an avid fan of sports, news or live broadcast TV, this bundle offers compelling value. For cord-cutters who already rely on live TV channels alongside Disney+ and Hulu, FuboTV consolidates these services to deliver substantial monthly savings.
Overall, Fubo offering the Disney+ with Hulu bundle for free is a smart perk for avid streamers. While it won't be the best fit for every home, it packs an entertainment powerhouse that appeals to diverse streaming needs.
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