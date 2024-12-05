Amazon Prime Flight Deals Offers $25 Plane Tickets for College Students
Amazon partners with StudentUniverse to offer $25 flights to college students with Amazon Prime student accounts.
If you know a college student looking for travel discounts for the holidays, Amazon has an exceptional deal. Amazon partnered with StudentUniverse to offer $25 flights for people between 18 and 24 years old with Amazon Prime student accounts to qualify.
Amazon Prime offers discounted plans for young adults and students. The membership is $7.49 per month, half of what regular members pay, and new members can sign up for a six-month free trial courtesy of Grubhub, pairing the college student in your life with their favorite takeout order.
Have your child travel for less during the holidays
The rising travel costs have made some rethink or cancel their holiday travel plans. This deal from Amazon comes just in time, allowing families to secure cheap flights to see your loved ones and celebrate the holidays together, without going into debt.
The deal begins on December 9 at 1pm EST and runs through December 14 until 2am EST. There will only be 1,000 tickets available each day, so make sure you're on early to take advantage of this.
When booking, keep in mind these discounts only apply for travel within the United States. The tickets will be economy or main cabin and won't include any amenities. If you need to cancel for any reason, there will be a $75 cancellation fee assessed.
How to buy the tickets
- Make sure your child has a student Amazon Prime account. If they're a new member, they can try it free for six months.
- Have them sign up for a StudentUniverse account. This is free to do and entitles them to other travel discounts.
- On December 9 at 1 pm EST, have them visit Amazon's flight website to book a ticket. Remember they're only releasing 1,000 tickets daily, so the sooner your child visits the website, the better their chances are.
Amazon Prime deals for students
Signing up for a student Amazon Prime account gives students access to more savings. They'll receive free delivery on millions of items, with same-day available in select zip codes. The membership also includes discounts on textbooks and free food deliveries courtesy of Grubhub Plus.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
