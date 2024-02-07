Use Points At BP and Amoco To Help Pay for Gas. Here's How
uChoose rewards members can use points at BP and Amoco directly at the pump to save up to 50 cents/gal.
If you have a credit or debit card linked to the uChoose Rewards program, you can now use your rewards points to help pay for fuel directly at the pump at about 7,000 BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide.
Under the program, you'll need at least 1500 points available on the card. Those eligible can save up to 50 cents per gallon for up to 20 gallons, according to fintech payments firm Fiserv, which runs the uChoose loyalty program. About 4 million consumer credit or debit cards issued by financial institutions participate in the program, Fiserv said.
“Expanding our rewards redemption options to include uChoose Rewards gives our consumers different ways to save on their fuel purchases, and more reasons to choose our BP and Amoco brands,” Mukta Tandon, vice president of BP's US Mobility Marketing, said in a statement. “The ability to redeem rewards points directly at the pump is an added convenience when people are on the go.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
How do I redeem points at the pump?
Here's how you can redeem the points at the pump, a Fiserv spokesperson told Kiplinger in an email:
- When at a BP or Amoco gas station pump, insert your uChoose Rewards card.
- While the card is being authorized, the system will confirm your eligibility for the Pay with Points offer.
- Once it is authorized, you'll be told to remove the card.
- The system will check to see if you have at least 1500 points available to redeem and, if so, you'll see an offer on screen: “Do you want to spend 1500 uChoose Rewards points and save 50 cents per gallon up to 20 gallons?”
- You'll see a YES and NO option, and if you choose YES, the price on the pump will roll back 50 cents and you can begin to fuel up as usual.
- At the bottom of your receipt, you'll see acknowledgement that you paid with points and the amount that you saved on the transaction by using the points.
What else can I use my points on?
uChoose Rewards members can also redeem their points on gift cards, travel, activities, cash back and millions of merchandise items, Fiserv said.
You can view the full list of uChoose Rewards offers here.
Best credit card rewards
Whether you’re looking for cash back or miles to put toward your next location, check out Kiplinger's latest review of the best rewards credit cards.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
How Moving Might Impact Your Medicare Coverage
Your Medicare plan’s coverage area will determine if you need to make changes after a move.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Nabs a New Record High
The main indexes carved out notable gains Wednesday thanks to well-received earnings from Chipotle and Roblox.
By Karee Venema Published
-
What to Know About The Recalls at Honda and GM
The recalls affect more than 1 million vehicles over safety concerns.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon Launches Chatbot 'Rufus' To Answer Your Shopping Questions
Amazon says its AI shopping assistant can help you find products, provide comparisons and make recommendations.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon To Raise MGM+ Streaming Service Prices
The price hike is immediate for new Amazon subscribers but will take effect in March for existing customers.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Visa Users Can Now Directly Withdraw Cryptocurrency in 145 Countries
Visa has partnered with Transak to enable quick crypto-to-fiat conversions.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
How To Use Kayak’s Boeing 737-9 Max Filter
Online travel site Kayak offers an enhanced filter that allows you to exclude the Max 8 and 9 planes from your search.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
January Jobs Growth Comes In Hot: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Stronger-than-expected jobs growth and rising wage pressure all but eliminate the possibility of a March rate cut.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
More Americans Are Seeing Wages Grow Faster Than Prices
Roughly 6 in 10 Americans earned higher wages last year than the year before, study shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Have A Return? Retail Fraudsters Are Making That More Difficult
A new twist in shopping — return fraud — has some retailers clamping down on policies.
By Jamie Feldman Published