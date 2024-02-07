Use Points At BP and Amoco To Help Pay for Gas. Here's How

If you have a credit or debit card linked to the uChoose Rewards program , you can now use your rewards points to help pay for fuel directly at the pump at about 7,000 BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide.

Under the program, you'll need at least 1500 points available on the card. Those eligible can save up to 50 cents per gallon for up to 20 gallons, according to fintech payments firm Fiserv, which runs the uChoose loyalty program. About 4 million consumer credit or debit cards issued by financial institutions participate in the program, Fiserv said.

“Expanding our rewards redemption options to include uChoose Rewards gives our consumers different ways to save on their fuel purchases, and more reasons to choose our BP and Amoco brands,” Mukta Tandon, vice president of BP's US Mobility Marketing, said in a statement. “The ability to redeem rewards points directly at the pump is an added convenience when people are on the go.”

How do I redeem points at the pump?

Here's how you can redeem the points at the pump, a Fiserv spokesperson told Kiplinger in an email:

When at a BP or Amoco gas station pump, insert your uChoose Rewards card.

While the card is being authorized, the system will confirm your eligibility for the Pay with Points offer.

Once it is authorized, you'll be told to remove the card.

The system will check to see if you have at least 1500 points available to redeem and, if so, you'll see an offer on screen: “Do you want to spend 1500 uChoose Rewards points and save 50 cents per gallon up to 20 gallons?”

You'll see a YES and NO option, and if you choose YES, the price on the pump will roll back 50 cents and you can begin to fuel up as usual.

At the bottom of your receipt, you'll see acknowledgement that you paid with points and the amount that you saved on the transaction by using the points.

What else can I use my points on?

uChoose Rewards members can also redeem their points on gift cards, travel, activities, cash back and millions of merchandise items, Fiserv said.

You can view the full list of uChoose Rewards offers here .

